Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

The New York Yankees had never gone an entire season without a rainout and that streak remains intact after Thursday night’s scheduled opener of a four-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was washed out. With both teams having dropped two of their last three, the Blue Jays hold a 1 1/2-game lead over the Yankees entering their showdown for supremacy in the American League East.

Ace David Price has turned in seven quality starts for Toronto since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. Price dominated New York in his second start with the Blue Jays, but has permitted at least 10 hits in three of his last four outings against the Yankees, who are 4-8 against Toronto this season. Rookie standout Luis Severino looks to win his fourth consecutive start since suffering a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Aug. 16 despite a career-best nine strikeouts. New York, which had won eight of 10 before back-to-back losses to Baltimore, and Toronto will play a single-admission doubleheader Saturday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNET (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH David Price (14-5, 2.43 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (3-2, 2.04)

Price improved to 5-1 in seven starts with Toronto, limiting Baltimore to one run on three hits over seven innings last time out. Price was tattooed by New York for eight runs and 10 hits over 2 1/3 innings on April 22, but he tossed seven scoreless innings to beat the Yankees on Aug. 8 before giving up three runs and 11 hits to them six days later. Brian McCann (10-for-23, three HRs) and Chase Headley (7-for-14) have both tormented Price.

Severino is living up to the hype as the Yankees’ No. 1 pitching prospect, permitting only two runs during his three-game winning streak. The 21-year-old Dominican is coming off his longest outing since he was called up to the majors early last month, giving up one run on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 5-2 victory against Tampa Bay. Severino has struggled with his command, walking 13 over 24 1/3 innings in his last four turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion set a franchise record Wednesday by reaching base in his 39th consecutive game.

2. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira, sidelined since Aug. 26, will undergo another MRI exam on his injured shin Friday.

3. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson is 8-for-14 and 1B Chris Colabello is 7-for-13 over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3