Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees (Game 1)

The Toronto Blue Jays flexed their muscles and sent a message to the New York Yankees by swatting five home runs in the opener of their four-game showdown for supremacy in the American League East. The Blue Jays stretched their division lead to 2 1/2 games with Friday’s rout, but the host Yankees have a chance to cut into the deficit in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Aside from taking their lumps in the series opener, New York absorbed a major blow earlier Friday upon learning that first baseman Mark Teixeira was done for the season after an MRI exam revealed a fracture in his leg. “You can’t really put into words how disappointed I am,” said Teixeira, who has a team-high 31 homers. “I feel like this team has a chance to win a World Series. I really do. And not to be able to be on the field during that run is really tough to take.” Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson belted his 38th homer Friday and is 10-for-19 with five RBIs and five runs scoring during a five-game hitting streak. Ex-Yankee Russell Martin was 0-for-12 in his previous four games before clubbing a pair of homers and driving in four runs as part of a three-hit night.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (12-8, 3.18 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (10-8, 4.15)

Estrada has been a model of consistency, allowing two earned runs or fewer in 13 of his last 15 starts after beating Baltimore with five innings of two-run ball last time out. The 32-year-old faced the Yankees twice in a seven-day span last month, but settled for splitting a pair of decisions despite allowing two runs and only six hits over 12 1/3 innings. He must be wary of Brian McCann (6-for-15) and Jacoby Ellsbury (4-for-11).

Pineda’s rough patch continued when he was reached for four runs and six hits over six innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles last time out. It marked the fourth time in five starts that the 26-year-old Pineda has permitting at least four runs, a stretch in which he has surrendered five home runs. Pineda improved to 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in seven career starts versus the Blue Jays after tossing eight scoreless innings at Toronto on May 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays DH Edwin Encarnacion is three RBIs shy of reaching 100 for the third time in four seasons.

2. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius is 22-for-53 with four homers and 18 RBIs in his last 14 games.

3. Blue Jays LHP Brett Cecil set a franchise record with his 26th consecutive scoreless appearance.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4