Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

(Updated: FIXES YANKEES RECORD IN LEDE)

The New York Yankees haven’t had a winning record since a mid-April series in Toronto, but they have a chance to move above 500 for the first time since then when they host the visiting Blue Jays on Wednesday in the second of a three-game set. The Yankees stretched their winning streak to six games with a 6-0 drubbing of Toronto in the series opener.

Carlos Beltran has sparked New York’s offense during the winning streak, driving in 10 runs after smacking his 10th homer and collecting a pair of RBIs in the series opener. Jacoby Ellsbury has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, including three triples, while scoring nine times in that span. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki had one of two singles for Toronto but was replaced in the field due to tightness in his quadriceps. The Blue Jays dropped to 0-21 this season when the opponent scores at least four runs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, RSN1 (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-2, 2.61 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (3-1, 3.26)

Estrada allowed one run for the fourth time in his last six starts last time out against Minnesota, but he earned his fourth consecutive no-decision despite matching his season high with nine strikeouts over eight innings. Still in search of his first win since his season debut versus Boston on April 10, Estrada has pitched at least six innings in seven of his eight starts. Estrada is 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in six appearances (five starts) versus New York.

Nova opened the season in the bullpen but continues to make a seamless transition to the rotation, winning his second straight start by permitting one run and four hits over a season-high six innings at Oakland on Thursday. The 29-year-old Dominican went 5 2/3 innings in his previous turn and also allowed one run on four hits to beat the Chicago White Sox. Josh Donaldson is 7-for-16 and Jose Bautista 8-for-23 versus Nova, who is 5-5 with a 5.66 ERA against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bautista will have a hearing Thursday in New York City for his appeal of a one-game suspension for a brawl versus Texas.

2. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in his first rehab game at Double-A Trenton on Tuesday night.

3. Toronto will push back RHP Aaron Sanchez an extra day and start LHP J.A. Happ in Thursday’s series finale.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3