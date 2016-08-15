Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

Edwin Encarnacion hopes to build off a sizzling series when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the New York Yankees on Monday for the opener of a three-game set. With fellow slugger Jose Bautista placed on the disabled list, Encarnacion went 6-for-10 with a pair of blasts, four runs and three RBIs as the Blue Jays took two of three from Houston over the weekend.

Troy Tulowitzki, Russell Martin and Encarnacion all went deep Sunday in a 9-2 victory that helped first-place Toronto maintain a half-game lead over Baltimore in the American League East. Veteran R.A. Dickey goes for the Blue Jays in the opener against the Yankees, who are 4 1/2 games back in the AL wild-card race after a 12-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. New York sold several veterans at the trade deadline and is turning to youngsters such as hulking outfielder Aaron Judge, who joined Joe Lefebvre (1980) on Sunday as the only Yankees to homer in their first two major league games. Outfielder Brett Gardner (ankle) and Mark Teixeira (undisclosed) missed the last two games and could return Monday for New York, which has dropped seven of nine to Toronto in 2016.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (8-12, 4.61 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chad Green (1-2, 4.94)

Dickey could not find his rhythm last time out at home against Tampa Bay, allowing four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings in a game the Blue Jays went on to win 7-5. The 41-year-old knuckleballer has been a much better pitcher on the road this season, going 6-4 with a 3.51 ERA in 11 starts. Teixeira is just 6-for-25 but has two homers against Dickey, who is 7-5 with a 2.76 ERA lifetime versus the Yankees.

Green gets the call for his fifth major league start as manager Joe Girardi shuffles his rotation due to Nathan Eovaldi’s injury. The 25-year-old Louisville product has struggled as a starter, going 1-2 with a 7.50 ERA and giving up eight homers in 18 innings. Green, who has not yielded a run in 9 1/3 innings as a reliever this season, will face the Blue Jays for the first time and owns a 2.89 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RHP Dellin Betances has at least one strikeout in a career-high 22 straight appearances.

2. Toronto RHP Jason Grilli has struck out 37 of the 95 batters he has faced since being acquired from Atlanta.

3. New York 2B Starlin Castro went 5-for-12 with two homers in the last series and has 14 blasts to match his career high.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Yankees 4