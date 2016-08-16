Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

Although the New York Yankees were definitive sellers at the trade deadline, they are not playing like a team ready to throw in the white flag. The Yankees will try to keep the heat on one of the American League East front-runners when they continue a three-game series with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Despite stranding 14 runners and going 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position, New York survived for a 1-0 win in the series opener to improve to 9-5 since shipping away several key players at the deadline. Rookie Aaron Judge, one of the youngsters the organization has turned to as part of its reset, drove in the only run and is 5-for-10 with two homers and three RBIs since being called up. The Yankees are within 4 1/2 games of the second wild card and 5 1/2 of the first-place Blue Jays, with nine meetings between the teams still to come. Toronto, which saw slugger Edwin Encarnacion ground into a double play with runners on the corners to end Monday's game, has lost three in a row on the road and is now in a virtual tie with Baltimore atop the division.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (7-5, 2.95 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (6-10, 5.07)

Estrada was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings against Tampa Bay last Tuesday. He walked four to tie a season high and gave up his first home run in a span of four starts. The 33-year-old defeated the Yankees in back-to-back starts at the end of May and is 3-2 with a 3.47 ERA in his career versus New York.

Pineda has lasted exactly six innings in seven of his last nine starts, including three straight. He limited Boston to two runs in a no-decision his last time out while throwing 89 pitches, the lowest total for the Dominican Republic native since May 28. Encarnacion is 8-for-25 with a home run against Pineda while third baseman Josh Donaldson is hitless in 13 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York is 20-9 in one-run games.

2. Blue Jays RF Michael Saunders is 7-for-46 with 20 strikeouts in August.

3. Yankees RHP Adam Warren has thrown 11 scoreless innings in nine relief appearances since being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs last month.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3