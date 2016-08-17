Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

J.A. Happ will look to become the first pitcher in the majors to reach 17 wins when he takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game set at the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Jays stunned the Yankees by storming back from a six-run deficit Tuesday with 12 unanswered runs to move one game ahead of Baltimore and Boston atop the American League East.

Happ takes a 10-0 record over his last 11 outings into his fourth start this season against New York, posting a 2-0 mark and 1.42 ERA in the previous three matchups. Ex-Yankees catcher Russell Martin burned his former teammates with a pair of homers while Edwin Encarnacion also went deep to push his major league-leading RBI total to 100. Rookie catcher Gary Sanchez clubbed a pair of homers and is 6-for-11 with three blasts and six RBIs in his last three games for the Yankees, who dropped 5 1/2 games out of the second wild card spot. Veteran left-hander CC Sabathia will oppose Happ as New York attempts to win its fourth straight series.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (16-3, 2.96 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (7-9, 4.20)

Happ is coming off yet another superb performance, blanking Tampa Bay on four hits over six innings to win his fourth consecutive start. During that span, he has permitted two runs and only 12 hits over 25 innings and, more impressively, has allowed one run or fewer seven times in his last 10 starts. Starlin Castro is 6-for-20 with a home run off Happ, who is 5-2 with a 3.93 record in 12 starts versus New York.

Sabathia has followed up an ugly six-start winless drought by posting a pair of victories in his last four turns, although he has surrendered seven homers and walked 12 batters in that stretch. The 36-year-old earned the victory against Tampa Bay last time out with six innings of three-run ball to secure his first home win since June 10. He lost consecutive starts to Toronto in late May despite giving up two runs in each.

WALK-OFFS

1. Encarnacion tied Jose Bautista for the most 100-RBI seasons (four) in franchise history.

2. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 2-for-20 over his last five games.

3. New York RHP Nathan Eovaldi is facing Tommy John surgery and a procedure to repair of torn flexor tendon that could cost him the entire 2017 season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2