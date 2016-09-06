Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

The New York Yankees spent the final two days of Labor Day weekend doing exactly what they needed to do to stay in the American League postseason race and now have a chance to do some damage down the stretch. The Yankees will try to clinch a series win and gain more ground in the standings when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game set on Tuesday.

New York was on the verge of being left for dead after getting shut out by the Baltimore Orioles in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday but recovered to take Sunday’s series finale and followed that up with a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays on Monday to remain within 3 1/2 games of the second AL wild card and pull 5 1/2 back in the AL East. Beleaguered center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who was left out of the starting lineup on Sunday, came through with a home run and three RBIs on Monday to pace the Yankees. The Blue Jays remain one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox atop the East, but are stumbling a bit with losses in three of the last four contests. Toronto, which hosts the Red Sox in a key series this weekend, is counting on Aaron Sanchez to end a string of poor starting pitching performances when he steps up against rookie Luis Cessa.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (13-2, 2.88 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Cessa (4-0, 4.17)

Sanchez returned from a brief minor-league stint meant to hold down his innings on Wednesday and breezed through six innings at Baltimore, allowing an unearned run in a win. The 24-year-old is in his first full season as a starter in the majors and Toronto is trying to get creative in keeping his innings under control while still using their best pitcher down the stretch. Sanchez made two starts against New York in the first half and went 1-0 while allowing a total of one earned run in 12 2/3 innings.

Cessa is making his fourth major-league start and went six innings in the first three, earning wins over the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore before settling for a no decision at Kansas City on Wednesday. The 24-year-old had a little trouble keeping the ball in the yard in the last two outings, with four home runs allowed in the 12 total frames. Cessa tossed a perfect inning of relief against Toronto on May 24 and is 2-0 with a 6.14 ERA in five home games – one start.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees placed OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list.

2. Toronto 2B Devon Travis is 5-for-13 in his last three games and was moved into the leadoff spot in the order on Monday.

3. New York rookie RF Aaron Judge is 3-for-39 with 26 strikeouts in the last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Yankees 2