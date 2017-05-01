Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

The New York Yankees finally came out on the losing end of a rally on Sunday, but their work over the weekend against the Baltimore Orioles managed to push the team into a tie for first place in the American League East. The Toronto Blue Jays, who sit last in the AL East and did not earn a series win on the season until taking the rubber match from Tampa Bay on Sunday, visit the Yankees for the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

New York rallied from an eight-run deficit to earn a 14-11 win in 10 innings over the Orioles on Friday and pounded their way to 12-4 win on Saturday to clinch a series win before falling 7-4 in extra innings on Sunday. The Yankees' offensive surge over the weekend coincided with the return of shortstop Didi Gregorius (shoulder), who made his season debut on Friday and went 7-for-15 with four RBIs in the series. The Blue Jays will counter Gregorius and the New York offense with a pitching staff that got two strong performances in a row over the weekend, through the bullpen was taxed in Sunday's 3-1 triumph when starter Aaron Sanchez had to leave after the first inning with a split fingernail. Toronto will try to get some length on Monday out of starter Marco Estrada while New York counters with hard-throwing youngster Luis Severino.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (0-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (2-1, 3.00)

Estrada did not factor in the decision in any of his last three starts despite allowing a total of two runs in 21 innings. The California native struck out a season-high nine while scattering two runs and six hits over six innings at St. Louis on Tuesday but was out of the contest before the Cardinals managed to complete a 6-5 win. Estrada received better support in four starts against New York last season, posting a 2-0 record and a 3.12 ERA.

Severino had a streak of two straight starts posting double-digit strikeouts come to an end on Wednesday and issued a season-high two walks but still managed to hold the Boston Red Sox scoreless on three hits over seven innings in a win. The 23-year-old owns 33 strikeouts and four walks in 27 total innings. Severino is looking for his first career win over the Blue Jays and enters with a 0-2 record and a 5.89 ERA in five career games - four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RF Aaron Judge tied a major-league rookie record with 10 home runs in April.

2. Toronto DH Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 on Sunday, matching his hit total from the previous six games.

3. New York DH Matt Holliday is 7-for-16 in the last four games, raising his batting average from .204 to .262.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 3