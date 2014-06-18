Yankees 3, Blue Jays 1: Masahiro Tanaka spun six strong innings and Brett Gardner homered as New York defeated Toronto at home for the 14th straight time.

Mark Teixeira chipped in an RBI single and Derek Jeter stayed hot with two hits and a run scored as the Yankees won for the fifth time in seven games overall. Tanaka (11-1) became the first 11-game winner in the major leagues after limiting the Blue Jays to a run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Blue Jays rookie Marcus Stroman (3-2) needed 98 pitches to get through 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks. Jose Reyes homered on the first pitch of the game before Toronto was shut down by Tanaka and two relievers.

Reyes’ blast on a belt-high fastball held up until the bottom of the third, when Gardner followed a double by Kelly Johnson with a shot over the wall in right field to make it 2-1. Jeter, who is hitting .444 over his last seven games, reached on an infield single to begin the fifth and eventually came home on Teixeira’s base hit to center to finish the scoring.

Tanaka fanned two batters in the first, second and fourth innings and struck out the side in the fifth before working around a two-out double an inning later. Dellin Betances struck out three in two perfect innings before David Robertson stranded a runner at third in the ninth to record his 17th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blue Jays’ last win in Yankee Stadium was on Aug. 29, 2012. ... Toronto recalled INF Munenori Kawasaki from Triple-A Buffalo and opened RHP Steve Delabar, an All-Star in 2013. ... Joe Girardi became the sixth Yankees manager to record 600 wins.