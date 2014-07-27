(Updated: REPLACES “knotted it again” with “got the run back in the bottom of the sixth” in the fifth graph)

Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4: Dioner Navarro’s single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning drove in the go-ahead run as Toronto took two of three in New York.

After Carlos Beltran forged the third tie of the game at 4-4 by singling in Brett Gardner with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Jose Bautista reached with two outs on a fielder’s choice grounder. Bautista stole second off David Robertson (1-3) moments later and Navarro followed with a lazy single into the gap in right-center to plate Bautista before Casey Janssen worked a perfect bottom half for his 16th save.

Juan Francisco hit a solo homer while Bautista, Colby Rasmus and Munenori Kawasaki each added an RBI for the Blue Jays, who won only their second series in their last 12 visits to Yankee Stadium. Aaron Sanchez (1-0) was credited with his first big-league win despite giving up the tying run in the eighth.

After a first-inning RBI groundout from Bautista put Toronto on the board, Francisco lofted a deep flyball that snuck past the right-field foul pole and into the second deck to begin the fifth. The Blue Jays quickly saw their two-run margin disappear in the bottom half as Chase Headley and Francisco Cervelli delivered back-to-back homers, with Cervelli’s game-tying shot hitting off the glove of a leaping Melky Cabrera in right before bouncing over the fence.

Rasmus gave the Blue Jays the lead in their next at-bat with a run-scoring double to end starter Shane Greene’s outing, but Brian McCann got the run back in the bottom of the sixth on an infield RBI single when Bautista could not handle a one-hop throw from Kawasaki at first. Dellin Betances worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, but issued a leadoff walk to Rasmus in the eighth and committed a throwing error moments later before Kawasaki plated a run with a fly to left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto, which snapped a 17-game losing streak in New York on Saturday, won consecutive road games for the first time since a six-game winning streak from May 20-June 5. … Headley, who homered for the first time as a Yankee, is 8-for-23 with at least one hit in every game since Tuesday’s trade from San Diego. … Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ and Greene each allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings.