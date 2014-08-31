(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting New York and Toronto after Detroit split doubleheader)

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 0: Jose Bautista homered for the fourth straight game to back seven overpowering innings from Drew Hutchison to lift host Toronto.

Hutchison (9-11) struck out nine and allowed only one hit before Aaron Sanchez struck out three in two perfect innings for his first career save. Bautista clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning to help the Blue Jays pull within six games of Detroit for the second wild card in the American League.

Michael Pineda (3-3) was a hard-luck loser for New York, yielding two runs on seven hits over six-plus innings for his first defeat in four starts since coming off the disabled list. Mark Teixeira’s fourth-inning double was the lone hit for the Yankees, who sit 3 1/2 games behind Detroit.

Toronto staked Hutchison to an early lead when Jose Reyes led off the first inning with a walk and Bautista jumped on a mistake by Pineda, crushing a 0-2 breaking ball off the facade of the second deck in left field for his 28th blast of the season.

Hutchison got himself into two-out trouble in the fourth, sandwiching a pair of hit batsmen around Teixeira’s double to load the bases, but he escaped the jam by retiring Martin Prado on a flyout. The Yankees managed only two baserunners over the final five innings on two-out walks by Carlos Beltran and Stephen Drew in the sixth and seventh, respectively.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bautista’s homer was the 100th of his career at the Rogers Centre and marked the second time he’s gone deep in four straight games - the previous time coming from Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2009. ... Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury, riding a six-game hitting streak and five-game RBI string, was not in the lineup after spraining his left ankle on a slide into home plate in the ninth inning Friday. ... Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro’s seventh-inning double gave him a 10-game hitting streak versus New York.