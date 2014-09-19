Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2: Pinch runner Antoan Richardson scored on an error in the ninth inning and Derek Jeter belted a solo homer to kick off his final homestand as New York kept its flickering postseason hopes alive.

Chris Young singled on the first pitch he saw from Aaron Sanchez (2-2) to lead off the ninth inning. Richardson entered the contest and promptly advanced to third on a stolen base and Brett Gardner’s sacrifice bunt before coming home as Chase Headley slapped a grounder between the legs of first baseman Adam Lind.

Stephen Drew ripped an RBI double and matched Jeter with two hits for the Yankees, who have won two in a row and reside five games behind Oakland in the race for the second wild card in the American League with 10 to play. David Robertson (3-5) struck out a pair in the ninth to pick up the win while rookie Shane Greene scattered three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the start.

Jose Bautista forged a 2-2 tie by belting a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning for the Blue Jays, who have dropped five in a row to fall six games behind the Athletics. Jose Reyes collected two of his team’s five hits.

New York snapped a scoreless tie in the fifth as Headley drew a two-out walk off R.A. Dickey before Drew brought him home with a double to right field. Jeter doubled the advantage in the following inning by sending a fastball into the seats in left for his fourth homer - and first at Yankee Stadium - before Bautista knotted it up in the eighth with his 33rd blast.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jeter’s homer was his first in the Bronx since July 28, 2013. ... Drew finished 2-for-3 after entering the contest with just three hits in his previous 41 at-bats. ... Dickey allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. ... Blue Jays manager John Gibbons believes RHP Marcus Stroman will make Saturday’s start against New York. Stroman is appealing his six-game suspension for tossing a pitch over the head of Baltimore C Caleb Joseph during Monday’s 5-2 loss.