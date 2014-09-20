Blue Jays 6, Yankees 3: Jose Bautista launched his team-leading 34th homer and scored four times while Danny Valencia belted a two-run double in the sixth inning as visiting Toronto snapped its season-high six-game losing skid.

Edwin Encarnacion ripped an RBI double among his three hits and John Mayberry Jr. added a sacrifice fly for the Blue Jays, who posted just their third victory in their last 22 trips to the Bronx. With his father in attendance, rookie Marcus Stroman (11-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Derek Jeter ripped an RBI double among his two hits and improved to 6-for-13 during his final homestand. Brian McCann and Francisco Cervelli each had an RBI single for the Yankees, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt and remained 4 1/2 games out in the race for the second wild card with eight to play.

With New York nursing a 2-1 lead, Toronto quickly loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth against Chris Capuano (2-4). After a brief coaching visit, Valencia jumped on a first-pitch slider and bounced it over the wall in left-center field to plate a pair before Mayberry’s deep fly to left scored Dioner Navarro.

Bautista provided insurance by leading off the seventh with an opposite-field homer for his second blast of the series and eighth against the Yankees this season. Bautista scored his fourth run on Navarro’s RBI single in the ninth, but Jeter’s RBI double brought New York within three before Casey Janssen got the final two outs for his 24th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York CF Brett Gardner, who finished with two hits, ripped a double into the left-field corner in the first inning to end his career-high 0-for-27 stretch. ... Capuano permitted four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss while Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury sat out the contest and is feared to be done for the remainder of the season after straining his right hamstring on Friday. ... Toronto SS Jose Reyes went 0-for-5 to see his seven-game hitting streak come to an end.