Blue Jays 6, Yankees 1

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Drew Hutchison pitched six outstanding innings and the Toronto Blue Jays opened the season with a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Hutchison (1-0), the youngest Opening Day starter in franchise history, allowed a solo home run to New York left fielder Brett Gardner among three hits. After going 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four spring training appearances, the 24-year-old struck out three, walked two and threw 57 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Former Yankee catcher Russell Martin had a two-run single and first baseman Edwin Encarnacion slugged a two-run home run for Toronto, which scored five times in the top of the third inning against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (0-1).

Rookie second baseman Devon Travis added his first career home run for the Blue Jays, who won in New York for the fourth time in the last 21 games.

While Hutchison pitched effectively and the Blue Jays had enough offense, it was a rough day for the Yankees as they lost a home opener for the second time in three seasons.

Tanaka allow five runs (four earned) and five hits in four innings. Working with a pitch count of 90, Tanaka threw 82 and struck out six.

Also making his return to the field was designated hitter Alex Rodriguez, who missed last year due to his 162-game suspension for PED usage. He was cheered by fans in pregame introductions and before plate appearances and was 1-for-2 in his first game since Sept. 25, 2013.

The decisive inning was the third and it started with a New York defensive misplay.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead when a sacrifice bunt attempt by shortstop Jose Reyes resulted in a throwing error by third baseman Chase Headley, who overthrew first base while on the run.

Martin made it 3-0 with a base hit to right field and Encarnacion followed by driving a 2-1 fastball over the left field fence.

Hutchison held the Yankees hitless until catcher Brian McCann’s single got past Encarnacion’s glove, putting runners at the corners with two outs in the fourth. The Yankees were unable to score as Headley grounded out.

Hutchison lost his shutout bid on Gardner’s home run but ended his outing with three straight fly outs.

Aaron Loup pitched a scoreless seventh and put two on in the eighth before rookie Miguel Castro threw one pitch as New York shortstop Didi Gregorius was caught trying to steal third. Castro also tossed a perfect ninth, needing just 11 pitches.

NOTES: The Blue Jays opened a season in New York for the second time in franchise history. The other time was 2008 in the final season of Old Yankee Stadium and that also was a season that manager John Gibbons wound up getting fired in June. ... According to the Elias Sports Bureau, New York’s average age of its roster (30 years, 33 days) is the youngest since 1996 (29 years, 299 days). ... CF Dalton Pompey is the fourth rookie center fielder to start on Opening Day for Toronto and the first since Sil Campusano in 1988. ... According the Elias Sports Bureau, Toronto’s lineup is the first with two Canadian-born players in a season opener since Jeff Heath and Sherry Robertson appeared for the 1946 Washington Senators. ... Former Yankees manager Joe Torre threw out the first pitch. ... LHP CC Sabathia, who pitches Thursday, now occupies retired SS Derek Jeter’s locker in the Yankees’ clubhouse.