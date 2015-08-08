Blue Jays 6, Yankees 0

NEW YORK -- Left-hander David Price allowed three singles in seven innings and Justin Smoak hit his first career grand slam as the Toronto Blue Jays ran their winning streak to seven games with a 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Price (11-4) gave up his first two hits in the fourth, allowing a leadoff single to designated hitter Alex Rodriguez and a two-out base hit to right fielder Carlos Beltran.

After Beltran’s hit, Price retired the next nine Yankees before issuing a two-out walk to third baseman Chase Headley in the seventh and a single to shortstop Didi Gregorius.

Price ended his second outing with Toronto by getting second baseman Brendan Ryan.

Price struck out seven in seven innings, walked three and threw 70 of 111 pitches for strikes against a team he had allowed 16 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings during his previous two starts.

Toronto (60-52) moved to within 2 1/2 games of the Yankees (61-48) and won for the 10th time in 11 games by getting another timely home run.

Less than 24 hours after right fielder Jose Bautista’s 10th inning home run gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 win, Smoak provided the big hit off New York right-hander Ivan Nova (4-4).

Nova’s trouble began when third baseman Josh Donaldson drew a one-out walk in the sixth. After Bautista singled and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion walked, Nova was at the 100-pitch mark with Adam Warren warming up.

Two pitches later, Smoak drove a 0-and-1 curveball a few rows into the right field seats adjacent to New York’s bullpen.

Smoak became the sixth Blue Jay to reach double figures in home runs and it was his fourth with a runner in scoring position as well as Toronto’s fourth grand slam of the season.

Smoak’s blast came three innings after Toronto manager John Gibbons was ejected for the fifth time this season and second time in his career by Greg Gibson.

Donaldson voiced his objection to a check-swing call before striking out in the third and when Gibbons came out to discuss the call, he was tossed.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hit his third home run with the Blue Jays, driving a 3-and-2 pitch from reliever Bryan Mitchell into the left field seats with two out in the seventh.

Catcher Russell Martin added a run-scoring single with two out in the eighth.

After scoring 90 runs in a stretch of 10 games, the Yankees lost for the third time in four games. They have been held to four runs in the last 36 innings and have gone scoreless since first baseman Mark Teixeira opened the second inning with a home run on Friday.

Nova allowed four runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings and was unable to get his fourth straight win.

NOTES: Toronto manager John Gibbons said he will stay in rotation through Wednesday, but might tinker afterward since the Blue Jays have three days off the rest of the month after next weekend’s series with the Yankees. ... Saturday was the ninth time New York faced a former Cy Young Award winner and half of those games have been against the Blue Jays. ... Gibbons said 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) is making progress, but going slower than the Blue Jays hoped. Travis has missed 46 games because of two stints on the disabled list because of left shoulder injuries. ... Yankees LF Brett Gardner, who is 3-for-22 in his career against LHP David Price, had the day off from the starting lineup.