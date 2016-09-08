Mitchell pitches Yanks to 2-0 win over Jays

NEW YORK -- Bryan Mitchell made a successful return to the mound Wednesday night when he pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the New York Yankees inched closer in the wild card race with a 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees (73-65) won their fourth straight game, for the 10th time in 14 games and are 2 1/2 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the second wild card spot.

Mitchell (1-0) returned to the Yankees after missing four months with a toe injury. He was injured in the final week of spring training, costing him a spot on the Yankees as a reliever and spot starter.

After six minor league starts, Mitchell was needed to fill the spot created by Chad Green's elbow injury. The Yankees originally considered going bullpen by committee but ultimately tapped Mitchell to start their latest game in a playoff chase.

Mitchell made the decision justified by allowing four hits in five-plus innings. He recorded double plays on Devon Travis and Edwin Encarnacion while getting six other outs on the ground.

The right-hander exited to applause after giving up a double to Travis to start the sixth.

By then the Yankees had a 2-0 lead on Starlin Castro's 20th home run and Brian McCann's RBI single with two outs in the third off Marcus Stroman (9-7).

Luis Severino followed Mitchell with three scoreless innings. He fanned Jose Bautista to end the sixth and Melvin Upton Jr and had the Yankees exhaling when Encarnacion ended the eighth by hitting a fly ball to the right field warning track.

Tyler Clippard finished off New York's ninth shutout with a hitless ninth for his first save.

Stroman allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings

The Blue Jays (77-62) lost for the fifth time in six games and were shutout for the sixth time this season.

The Yankees gave Mitchell the 2-0 lead with two outs in the third when Castro homered into the left field seats and McCann lined an RBI single to right field.

NOTES: Asked about moving OF Jose Bautista to the cleanup spot, Toronto manager John Gibbons said it was done to "shake it up" and give 2B Devon Travis more opportunities in the leadoff position. ... New York C Gary Sanchez and OF Aaron Judge spent part of Wednesday afternoon at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. They also had the night off from the starting lineup after manager Joe Girardi heard various members of the team saying they could use some rest. ... New York RHP Chad Green (right forearm tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He is not expected to pitch again this season and said after Tuesday's game he will not need Tommy John surgery. ... Blue Jays LHP Francisco Liriano was unavailable Wednesday but Gibbons said he was feeling fine after having his back lock up Monday.