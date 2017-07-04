NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven effective innings, and the New York Yankees added four insurance runs in the eighth inning while holding on for a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Tanaka (7-7) allowed one run and five hits while dodging trouble at key points. He walked one and struck out eight in a 111-pitch showing that gave him a 1.29 ERA in his past three outings.

Dellin Betances pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak on 99 mph full-count fastballs. Smoak struck out as catcher Gary Sanchez made a perfect throw to nab Josh Donaldson trying to steal second.

In the ninth, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman allowed a run-scoring double to Kevin Pillar and an RBI single to Darwin Barney. He also threw a wild pitch but retired pinch hitters Troy Tulowitzki and Russell Martin with the tying run on deck.

New York (44-37) won for the sixth time in 20 games. The Blue Jays (37-45) lost their fifth consecutive game and fell to 2-9 in their past 11 games.

The Yankees scored their first two runs in the first inning when Chase Headley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Jacoby Ellsbury followed with a walk against Marcus Stroman (8-5).

Headley, who was on base three times, added insurance with a two-run double off Ryan Tepera in the eighth. New York scored its final two runs when Didi Gregorius and Headley scored on a soft grounder to the mound as catcher Luke Maile dropped the throw from Tepera.

Barney's RBI single in the seventh cut the Blue Jays' deficit to 2-1. The run-scoring single to left came after a throwing error by Sanchez allowed Ezequiel Carrera to take third following a stolen base.

Stroman allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

After getting the lead, Tanaka recorded key outs all night.

Smoak opened the fourth with a double off the left field wall but stayed at second base as the inning ended with Carrera striking out. An inning earlier, Tanaka stranded Bautista at first when Donaldson grounded out.

In the fifth, Tanaka stranded Maile at third by striking out Bautista on three consecutive pitches.

NOTES: Toronto manager John Gibbons said C Miguel Montero would join the team in time for the Tuesday afternoon game. Montero was acquired from the Cubs for a player to be named or cash. ... Yankees GM Brian Cashman said "exploratory surgery" is possible for 1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle), if he still experiences pain. ... Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) pitched 4 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and it is possible he could be activated from the disabled list this weekend. ... New York LHP CC Sabathia (strained left hamstring) confirmed that he would be activated from the disabled list to pitch Tuesday.