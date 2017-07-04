NEW YORK -- J.A. Happ pitched six effective innings as the Toronto Blue Jays scored all their runs in the top of the third and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday afternoon.

Happ (3-5) improved to 3-1 in his last five starts by allowing one run and four hits. He struck out six, walked two and threw a season-high 114 pitches.

Jose Bautista had three hits, including an RBI single, as Toronto won for the third time in 12 games. Justin Smoak had a bases-loaded walk and Kendrys Morales hit a two-run single.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 28th home run in the fourth against Happ. He struck out in his two other at-bats against the left-hander as the Yankees lost for the 15th time in 21 games.

Judge also struck out leading off the eighth against Ryan Tepera. Judge's third strikeout occurred after Jeff Beliveau finished the seventh by fanning Brett Gardner.

Roberto Osuna tossed a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

New York's CC Sabathia (7-3) returned from missing three weeks with a strained left hamstring and allowed four runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Sabathia retired the first eight hitters but issued a walk to Darwin Barney, which sparked a four-run inning. A wild pitch moved Barney to second and Bautista's single to right field made it 1-0.

Sabathia gave up another single to Russell Martin and walked Josh Donaldson to load the bases before Toronto took a 2-0 lead when Smoak walked. Two pitches later, Martin and Donaldson scored when Morales singled to right field.

The Yankees got a run back when Judge hit a full-count fastball 118.4 mph over the left-center field fence to open the fourth. In the fifth, Judge came up with two on but struck out to end the inning.

Haap then used three fastballs to get strikeouts of Didi Gregorius, Chase Headley and Jacoby Ellsbury with a runner on a first in the sixth.

NOTES: New York activated RHP Adam Warren, who missed 17 games with right shoulder inflammation. To get Warren and LHP CC Sabathia on the roster, RHPs Bryan Mitchell and Domingo German was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Toronto activated C Miguel Montero after acquiring him from the Chicago Cubs Monday. To get Montero on the roster, C Luke Maile was placed on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. ... Toronto manager John Gibbons said RHP Joe Smith (right shoulder inflammation) is not likely going to be activated until after the All-Star break.