Kuroda, Ellsbury lead Yankees to win

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees have used 13 different starting pitchers and had 58 games started by rookies.

Through all the injuries in their rotation, Hiroki Kuroda has been the one constant and the only Opening Day starter not to get injured, drawing admiration from his manager and fellow pitchers.

Kuroda pitched into the seventh inning and Jacoby Ellsbury drove in three runs before leaving with a strained right hamstring as the Yankees beat Mark Buehrle for the 12th straight time en route to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Kuroda will finish his third season in New York leading the team in innings and starts after Masahiro Tanaka and Michael Pineda missed significant time with injuries while CC Sabathia and Ivan Nova went down with season-ending injuries. He has signed three one-year deals with the Yankees and would be welcomed back should he decide to return.

“He’s been great,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “You look at 2013 and he had a rough last month. You look at 2014, he had a rough first month and then he’s really turned it around and been outstanding for us. I don’t think any of us know what Hiro’s plans are. That’s a discussion for the offseason but he’s pitched really well.”

“I guess since I started making one-year contracts, I always take it year by year,” Kuroda said. “I take every outing as if it’s going to be my last. So in that sense, I haven’t changed any approach. So it hasn’t changed my thoughts on that.”

In what may have been his penultimate start for the Yankees and possibly in the majors, the 39-year-old right-hander settled down after allowing a two-run home run to designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion with one out in the first. He reached 11 wins for the fifth straight season as he allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“The first inning, I think he was looking for that pitch,” Kuroda said. “I got behind in the count and I gave him a pitch to hit but after that I was able to settle down.”

After leaving the 2-0 slider up for Encarnacion’s 33rd home run, Kuroda struck out two to the end the first, stranded two in the second and a runner at third in the fifth. He exited after allowing a two-out infield single to center fielder Anthony Gose in the seventh, and different relievers recorded the final seven outs.

Esmil Rogers inherited a two-out jam and loaded the bases by walking right fielder Jose Bautista on the 10th pitch. He recorded the final out of the eighth before Adam Warren struck out three for a five-out save as normal late-inning relievers Dellin Betances and David Robertson had the night off.

“He takes a lot of pride in his conditioning,” Warren said after saving Kuroda’s win. “I’ve never seen somebody prepare like he does, so I think that’s kudos to him for the way he prepares.”

Despite the effectiveness and ninth straight game that a starter has allowed two earned runs or fewer while pitching at least five innings, the Yankees at best would be four games out of the second wild-card spot with nine games remaining.

Kuroda would have had more wins by now but he pitched in 14 games that the Yankees scored three runs or less.

On Friday, Ellsbury helped the Yankees reach three runs by scoring the first run on catcher Brian McCann’s RBI single in the first and hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the third.

“I had great support by our offense, so if I hang in there, I knew we had a good chance to win the game,” Kuroda said.

Ellsbury also was responsible for New York’s final two runs when he beat out the throw from shortstop Jose Reyes, allowing second baseman Stephen Drew to score. When Reyes’ throw went past first baseman Adam Lind for an error, third baseman Chase Headley scored the fifth run.

That play came at a cost since Ellsbury was lifted in the top of the fifth after feeling something in his hamstring. He was awaiting the results of an MRI and the Yankees did not think he would play Saturday.

Kuroda’s pitching and Ellsbury’s big night before the injury were enough to keep Buehrle winless against the Yankees since April 10, 2004. He fell to 1-14 lifetime against New York as he allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings.

“That is the way it goes,” Buehrle said. “It is almost getting to the point where you want to laugh it off. As frustrating as it can be, I feel like today, two pitches I put where I wanted to and then the third one just kind of threw down the middle and they made me pay for it.”

Buehrle remained two victories shy of 200 career wins and his losing streak against the Yankees is the longest against one team since Jamey Wright was 0-12 against the Houston Astros from 1997-2005. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is tied with Dutch Leonard for the fourth-longest against the Yankees behind Slim Harriss (14, 1920-1924), Red Ruffing (13, 1926-1947) and Dennis Martinez (13, 1984-1998).

Reyes had three hits for the Blue Jays, who dropped their season-high sixth straight game. After hitting the home run, Encarnacion struck out twice against Kuroda and left the bases loaded in the seventh.

NOTES: New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka played catch in the outfield Friday in preparation for his return from the disabled list on Sunday. Tanaka’s pitch count is expected to be in the 70 to 75 range. If there are no problems Sunday, he would make another start before the end of the regular season. ... Toronto DH Edwin Encarnacion had a precautionary MRI on his back after experiencing tightness in Baltimore. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that although he did not have the results, it is not expected to keep Encarnacion out of the lineup. ... As of Friday afternoon, Gibbons also said RHP Marcus Stroman had not heard anything about his appeal hearing for his six-game suspension and was still slated to start Saturday.