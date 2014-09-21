Blue Jays beat Yankees behind Stroman, Bautista

NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman called striking out Derek Jeter as one the biggest highlights of his brief career.

The other memorable moments for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday were provided by right fielder Jose Bautista.

Bautista helped Stroman win in front of his family and also aided the Blue Jays by homering, scoring four times and reaching base five times in a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees that snapped a season-high six-game losing streak.

Stroman (11-6) allowed two runs and eight hits over six innings in front of his parents, his step-mom, siblings and close friends. Stroman also struck out seven without a walk and threw 74 of 107 pitches in a start that that rookie right-hander would have missed if he did not appeal his six-game suspension for hitting Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph on Monday.

While waiting for the appeal hearing to take place, Stroman made his second start at Yankee Stadium and the Long Island native was significantly better than June 17 when he threw 98 pitches in 3 2/3 innings. He pitched with runners on most of the day, stranding two in the first, fourth and sixth. Among the outs with men on base was getting Jeter looking on a 2-2 fastball that the Yankee captain thought was outside.

“It’s up there,” Stroman said. “It’s definitely up there obviously because he’s probably the best shortstop to ever do it. So it’s probably one of my greatest moments for sure, the fact that I can strike him out in his last year in the big-leagues is definitely special.”

Blue Jays managed John Gibbons said, “Coming off that tough start, that controversial start, he stepped up. The last time he pitched here it wasn’t a good outing for him. Today he responded.”

When Stroman struck out Jeter, Bautista’s big day was just beginning as he helped Toronto stay above .500 (78-76) although it faces a 5 1/2-game deficit for the second wild-card spot with eight games remaining.

“I don’t think leadership has anything to necessarily do with results,” Bautista said. “I think it’s a good performance that obviously helps in meaningful games in September. It’s going to be tough but mathematically we’re still in it, but I don’t think it necessarily reflects leadership just because you have one good game in a meaningful game.”

Bautista singled and scored Toronto’s first run on designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion’s double against New York starter Chris Capuano (2-4). After drawing his first walk in the third, Bautista opened the Blue Jays’ three-run sixth that gave them the lead and scored the tying run on third baseman Danny Valencia’s two-run ground-rule double.

“He can be pitched to but you have to execute,” Capuano said after allowing four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. “If you make a mistake, he can turn it around.”

The Blue Jays had a 4-2 lead when Bautista led off the seventh and this time he hit his second home run of the series and 34th of the season by sending a 3-1 fastball from reliever Chase Whitley over the right field fence. That marked Bautista’s 202nd home run with the Blue Jays, tying him with George Bell for the fourth place on the team’s all-time list and also was his 22nd home run against Yankee pitching since 2010.

Bautista reached 100 RBIs and 100 walks for the third time in his career and joined Carlos Delgado (four times) and John Olerud (1993) as the only Blue Jays to do so in a season. He then drew his third walk in the ninth, advanced on a wild pitch and scored the final run on a single by catcher Dioner Navarro.

“Definitely (it’s special),” Bautista said. “I’ll enjoy that more in the offseason. Personal accolades are great. That puts you in an elite group among major leaguers, 100 RBI, 100 walks, good on-base percentage, driving in runs, that’s what the game is all about. When it comes down to it, I‘m going to enjoy it in the offseason but we’re still worried about winning games right now.”

Gibbons said, “He’s one of the top players in the game. If we were having a better year, you look at him as an MVP.”

Bautista’s home run and Stroman’s pitching spoiled the day for the 14th sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium who came to see Jeter in his last weekend at home. Jeter was 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the ninth inning and also scored a run that moved him into sole possession of ninth place in baseball history with 1,920, ahead of Alex Rodriguez.

It also helped the Blue Jays survive some close moments in the late innings.

The Yankees had the tying run on against Brett Cecil but he escaped the eighth. New York also forced Toronto to use Casey Janssen after Jeter had an RBI double off Brandon Morrow but with two on, the Blue Jays closer secured his 24th save.

Besides Jeter’s third straight multi-hit game, designated hitter Brian McCann and catcher Francisco Cervelli had RBI singles for the Yankees, who stranded 11, had a three-game winning streak snapped and fell 4 1/2 games out of the second wild-card with eight games left.

“Every game is a must-win and obviously frustrating,” New York center fielder Brett Gardner said. “But we have eight games left and keep playing hard and the season is not over yet.”

NOTES: New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed the game because of a strained right hamstring but sounded hopeful that he would be able to play before the season ends because he said he was feeling better. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury would miss a few days or could miss the remaining nine games. ... Toronto 1B Adam Lind missed the game after his back tightened up and this marked at least the second time he has dealt with a back problem since he missed 17 games with a back injury from April 19-May 8. ... Toronto manager John Gibbons said Friday‘sMRI exam on DH Edwin Encarnacion’s back showed mild inflammation. ... The Yankees announced that fans with tickets for their final three night games can enter Yankee Stadium three hours before the first pitch to watch New York take batting practice.