Return of Tanaka sparks Yankees to victory

NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka returned from a potentially serious elbow injury because he wanted peace of mind.

That reassurance began in the bullpen when catcher Brian McCann and pitching coach Larry Rothchild saw a sharp split-fingered fastball and other pitches.

Then it continued on the mound when Tanaka pitched 5 1/3 encouraging innings helping the New York Yankees to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday

Captain Derek Jeter had his fourth straight multi-hit game, center fielder Brett Gardner hit the 15,000th home run in team history and McCann had two home runs. The Yankees won for the fourth time in five games but remained four games out of the second wild card spot.

Tanaka’s (13-4) first outing since July 8 in Cleveland was the featured attraction for the Yankees, who were 34-31 while he was rehabbing from right elbow inflammation that also was diagnosed as a partial tear of ulnar collateral ligament.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been out there,” Tanaka said. “But overall I‘m pretty satisfied.”

Tanaka’s first pitch to shortstop Jose Reyes was clocked at 92 miles per hour. He was pitching with a limit of 70 to 75 pitches and made it to the sixth by never throwing more than 14 pitches per inning.

He allowed one run and five hits.

“I thought he was great,” McCann said. “He looked the same. Hopefully tomorrow his elbow responds well. As far as the difference between today and what he did early on, it was nothing.”

“Today there was a difference and today you could see it with the force he threw the ball.” Rothchild said. “All the things that you saw before he went on DL, warming up today you could see it.”

The only run Tanaka allowed came in the first after allowing singles to Reyes and right fielder Jose Bautista on his sinker. He used the same pitch to get Edwin Encarnacion to hit into a double play that scored Reyes, but was hardly threatened the rest of the way as he threw 48 of 70 pitches for strikes.

“It didn’t bother him that he hadn’t been out there in a while and he has complete confidence in what he’s doing,” Rothchild said. “Everything follows suit, the command of pitches, the ability to dissect hitters, he has a great feel for that.”

Tanaka will make another start Saturday in Boston and said he anticipated being able to do his normal offseason training. The big key for him and the Yankees is how the elbow responds Monday, although Tanaka said he was pain-free after Sunday’s work.

“I was able to go pretty strong today,” Tanaka said. “So I‘m relieved.”

Tanaka gave up a one-out double to third baseman Muenori Kawaski in the second but retired rookie left fielder Dalton Pompey with one of the 11 curveballs he threw. He then struck out second baseman Ryan Goins with his sinker.

“I had a pretty good view from playing right behind him and it looked like he had good stuff ... like he hadn’t skipped a beat,” Gardner said.

“I don’t think he was as sharp as earlier,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said of Tanaka. “He looked strong.”

Adam Warren struck out three while getting five outs. Dellin Betances allowed an RBI single to Encarnacion in the eighth and David Robertson recorded his 38th save.

Tanaka had a 2-1 lead when he walked off the mound to a standing ovation.

The lead came courtesy of Gardner, who opened the fifth with the milestone home run that came 26 years, five months and one day after outfielder Claudell Washington hit the 10,000th home run in Yankees history.

Gardner’s career-high 17th home run came after McCann tied the game with his 21st with two outs in the first. Gardner then scored on a RBI double by Jeter, who is 8-for-20 after going hitless in 28 at-bats.

Jeter also stole third uncontested and then trotted home on McCann’s second home run on a 3-0 pitch against reliever Daniel Norris.

Toronto right-hander Drew Hutchison (10-13) allowed two runs and five hits in four-plus innings. That marked the first time in 27 games that a Blue Jays starting pitcher did not complete six innings.

NOTES: New York was without CF Jacoby Ellsbury (hamstring), 1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist) and OF/DH Carlos Beltran (right elbow). All three said they would like to play again this season as they are considered day-to-day. ... New York manager Joe Girardi said he expects that SS Derek Jeter will play the remaining games even if he gets time as a DH like on Sunday. ... To make room for RHP Masahiro Tanaka on the 40-man roster, RHP Chazz Roe was designated for assignment. ... Toronto 1B Adam Lind missed his second straight game with back tightness and is day-to-day. ... Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman had his suspension reduced to five games.