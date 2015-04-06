Blue Jays rough up Yankees for Opening Day win

NEW YORK -- The Toronto Blue Jays had little to show for their first time through the lineup against Masahiro Tanaka.

When Tanaka struggled with his command during the second time through the order, the Blue Jays capitalized.

Catcher Russell Martin had a two-run single and first baseman Edwin Encarnacion slugged a two-run home run when the Blue Jays scored five times in the top of the third inning en route to a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The anticipated season debut for Tanaka started off with promise as he struck out three of the first four hitters on two sliders and a splitter. An inning later, it seemed apparent that he did not have much of the command from before his trip to the disabled list with a right elbow injury that might need Tommy John surgery at some point.

“It just felt like as a team we just did enough to battle him and get his pitch count up a little bit,” Martin said. “A couple of guys took advantage of some mistakes that he left up in the zone.”

“His command was all right,” Toronto rookie center fielder Dalton Pompey said. “I faced him last year and I think he was really electric last year and not to say he wasn’t (today). Just a couple of mistakes. He pitched well and we got him a couple of times.”

One of those times came after Toronto took a 1-0 lead on New York third baseman Chase Headley’s throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt by shortstop Jose Reyes.

On the next pitch, Martin singled off Tanaka’s four-seam fastball that scored rookie second baseman Devon Travis and Reyes. After Tanaka retired right fielder Jose Bautista, Encarnacion hit a 2-1 sinker into the left field seats.

”I was in bad counts and obviously that’s going to give the advantages to the batters,“ Tanaka said through an interpreter. ”I just wasn’t able to pitch the way I wanted to, just basically missing the spots.

Tanaka lasted four innings and allowed five runs (four earned) and five hits. He was on an about a 90-pitch limit and finished with 82 on a day when he fell behind 10 of the 20 hitters faced.

“He got in bad counts is what cost him,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “He got behind a lot of hitters and as we know this is a dangerous club if you’re pitching from behind. I think he got in a bad spot that third inning and he had a hard time getting out of it.”

The five-run inning was enough for right-hander Drew Hutchison (1-0), who allowed a home run to New York left fielder Brett Gardner among three hits in six innings. The 24-year-old was the youngest starting pitcher in franchise history and during a 93-pitch outing, he struck out three and walked two while continuing his effectiveness from having a 1.80 ERA in spring training.

“It was good to get started on the right foot there,” Hutchison said.

Hutchison was especially effective against New York’s left-handed hitters. The Yankees started five left-handed hitters and three switch hitters and they were 2-for-21 against Hutchison.

“He was working on his changeup in spring training,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “I thought he was getting the ball inside. For first time Opening Day start at Yankee Stadium, he rose to the occasion.”

The only Yankee right-handed hitter was designated hitter Alex Rodriguez, who missed last year due to his 162-game suspension for PED usage. He was cheered by fans in pregame introductions and before plate appearances and was 1-for-2 in his first game since Sept. 25, 2013.

Hutchison held the Yankees hitless until catcher Brian McCann’s single got past Encarnacion’s glove, putting runners at the corners with two outs in the fourth. The Yankees were unable to score as Headley grounded out.

Hutchison lost his shutout bid on Gardner’s home run but ended his outing with three straight fly outs.

Aaron Loup pitched a scoreless seventh and put two on in the eighth before rookie Miguel Castro threw one pitch as New York shortstop Didi Gregorius was caught trying to steal third. Castro also tossed a perfect ninth, needing just 11 pitches.

Toronto won for the fourth time in its last 21 visits to New York and added its final run on a home run by Travis Snyder in the seventh.

NOTES: The Blue Jays opened a season in New York for the second time in franchise history. The other time was 2008 in the final season of Old Yankee Stadium and that also was a season that manager John Gibbons wound up getting fired in June. ... According to the Elias Sports Bureau, New York’s average age of its roster (30 years, 33 days) is the youngest since 1996 (29 years, 299 days). ... CF Dalton Pompey is the fourth rookie center fielder to start on Opening Day for Toronto and the first since Sil Campusano in 1988. ... According the Elias Sports Bureau, Toronto’s lineup is the first with two Canadian-born players in a season opener since Jeff Heath and Sherry Robertson appeared for the 1946 Washington Senators. ... Former Yankees manager Joe Torre threw out the first pitch. ... LHP CC Sabathia, who pitches Thursday, now occupies retired SS Derek Jeter’s locker in the Yankees’ clubhouse.