Strange inning helps Yankees beat Blue Jays

NEW YORK -- It was about as unconventional as it gets for any team, but considering how the first 16 innings of the season had unfolded for the New York Yankees, nobody was complaining about it.

Third baseman Chase Headley’s bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning capped a strange comeback for the Yankees in a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night at frigid Yankee Stadium.

”A little fortuitous for sure,“ Headley said. ”It wasn’t great conditions playing out there, but both teams had to deal with it. We were fortunate enough to find a way to score a few runs there.

“This game’s crazy. You can come up in those situations and do everything right and hit a ball right on the screws and you’re going backwards. That’s just the game sometimes, so certainly some good fortune on our part but there are other times when it goes the other way.”

The game started with a temperature of 44 degrees, and when Headley stepped in against Brett Cecil a light swirling rain had started. On a 3-2 pitch, Headley hit a ground ball that deflected off Cecil’s glove, wound up going toward shortstop Jose Reyes and under his glove into left field, scoring left fielder Brett Gardner.

“If (Cecil) doesn’t touch that ball, it’s likely a double play and it’s still tied,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “But it didn’t happen. If he doesn’t touch it, maybe it’s a tie ballgame.”

Headley’s third game-winning hit in the eighth inning or later capped an inning that started with pinch hitter Chris Young getting a wind-assisted bloop double off Aaron Loup (0-1) that landed in short right field, out of the reach of rookie second baseman Devon Travis.

Then Loup gave up a routine single to center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury and hit Gardner on the wrist. With the bases loaded, Cecil got the first out but not before throwing a wild pitch that made it 3-2. One pitch after intentionally walking first baseman Mark Teixeira, he plunked catcher Brian McCann, and Ellsbury trotted home with the tying run.

“It was just one of those things, you make a great pitch and it drops into no-man’s land,” Loup said. “On another day it might be a catch and it goes a different way, but tonight the ball bounced their way.”

The wild comeback came after the Yankees had been held to two runs and seven hits through their first 51 at-bats.

“Maybe not getting hit by a bunch of pitches and having a double down the line and a ball going off the pitcher’s glove and going into left field but it was a good win for us,” Gardner said.

Said New York manager Joe Girardi: “You’re going to need nights like that. You’re going to need contributions from everybody. ”

The poor outings by Loup and Cecil spoiled a solid outing by knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. Dickey allowed a run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

“He had it going tonight and we really couldn’t figure him out,” Headley said.

Dellin Betances (1-0) picked up the win despite throwing 32 pitches and giving up an unearned run in the eighth. Andrew Miller pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Before the bullpen meltdown in the eighth, Toronto scored on an RBI single by rookie second baseman Devon Travis in the third and a sacrifice fly by catcher Russell Martin in the fifth. The Yankees scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Carlos Beltran in the sixth.

New York right-hander Michael Pineda pitched in cold weather for the first time since last April in Boston, when he was ejected for having pine tar on his neck. This time, there was not any pine-tar usage and Pineda allowed two runs and six hits in six innings.

NOTES: Toronto OF Michael Saunders will play in the field during a rehab game for Class A Dunedin on Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. Saunders is eligible to be activated from the 15-day disabled this weekend in Baltimore, but manager John Gibbons didn’t seem to think he would return at that point. ... The Yankees announced that C Austin Romine cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being designated for assignment last week. ... New York RHP Michael Pineda made his first April start since last year’s pine-tar incident. Asked about reminding him, manager Joe Girardi said: “I think he understands, I hope.” ... The Blue Jays announced that former sluggers Carlos Delgado and George Bell will present OF Jose Bautista with his Silver Slugger at Monday’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.