Rookie pitchers guide Jays past Yankees

NEW YORK -- Daniel Norris did not feel any nerves, and Miguel Castro hardly felt any anxiety.

The results from the rookie pitchers also gave the Toronto Blue Jays little to feel uneasy about Thursday.

Norris pitched 5 2/3 innings for his first career victory, and Castro recorded his first career save as the Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees, 6-3.

Norris (1-0) allowed designated hitter Alex Rodriguez’s first home run in nearly 19 months and a solo shot to first baseman Mark Teixeira in the sixth but did enough otherwise while pitching in short sleeves on a 42-degree night. The left-hander allowed three runs and six hits but worked out of trouble in the fourth and fifth.

“It was pretty good,” Norris said. “I felt good. Getting into the sixth just maybe left a couple of balls up. Take those away, it was a pretty good night.”

Rodriguez hit his first home run since Sept. 22, 2013, against the San Francisco Giants. It was his 655th career home run -- five shy of Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fourth on the all-time list.

“I felt like I needed a Google map to run the bases, it’s been so long,” Rodriguez said. “It felt good. It’s been a long time.”

Moved up to second in the lineup, Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk facing two pitchers who were young children when he became a superstar with the Seattle Mariners.

After going 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA in seven exhibition outings, Norris continued pitching well except for the fastball to Rodriguez and the changeup to Teixeira. Other than that, he made key pitches in his second major league start, especially in the fourth. when he stranded runners at second and third by retiring Teixeira, third baseman Chase Headley and left fielder Chris Young.

“I thought he was really in control,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said of Norris. “He looked confident and relaxed out there. He picked up where he left off in spring training.”

Norris exited after allowing a double to catcher John-Ryan Murphy, and then Toronto’s bullpen took over. Roberto Osuna, Brett Cecil and Castro combined for the final 10 outs, with half coming on strikeouts.

“There’s no better place to do it (than) in Yankee Stadium, that’s really getting your feet wet right there,” Cecil said of Toronto’s young pitchers. “They got the stuff. A tremendous amount of confidence, you watch Osuna and Castro, they know what they’re doing warming up in the bullpen running around. I’ve never seen guys run around in the bullpen as much as they do. They know how to get it done, and they know how to get ready to go into a game.”

Osuna stranded runners at second and third in the sixth, then struck out two in the seventh. Cecil rebounded from Wednesday’s outing by fanning two in the eighth, and Castro needed 15 pitches to get the save in his third career appearance.

”I feel comfortable,“ Castro said through an interpreter. ”I need ... to be aggressive and use my breathing to calm down.

By the time Norris allowed the two home runs, he had a five-run cushion because the Blue Jays scored four runs off New York left-hander CC Sabathia (0-1) in the second and an unearned run in the sixth.

Center fielder Kevin Pillar and shortstop Jose Reyes produced RBI singles while left fielder Steve Tolleson and second baseman Devon Travis delivered run-scoring groundouts in the second.

Toronto scored its fifth run on a throwing error by New York right fielder Carlos Beltran. In the eighth, Toronto designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit a solo home run.

Sabathia lasted 5 2/3 innings in his first start since injuring his knee May 10 in Milwaukee. He allowed five runs (four earned) and eight hits -- five of them in the second.

“I kind of got away from it, got away from the game plan,” Sabathia said while adding that he felt great physically.

NOTES: While New York DH Alex Rodriguez talked extensively about batting second in the order, he also was asked about playing the field. His answer: “I have no idea. I already took my ground balls this afternoon, did the same thing yesterday early. I‘m ready when my number is called.” ... Toronto OF Michael Saunders began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin and went 0-for-3. He started as the DH, and manager John Gibbons said he misspoke when saying Saunders would play left field. ... New York C John-Ryan Murphy made his first start, but Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he would not use him with a specific starting pitcher. ... Toronto 1B Danny Valencia and LF Steve Tolleson made their first starts of the season.