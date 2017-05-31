Preview: Braves at Angels

Albert Pujols looks to join an elite club when his Los Angeles Angels host the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday for the rubber match of their three-game interleague series. Pujols went deep in each of the first two contests of the set to climb within one blast of becoming the ninth player in major-league history to hit 600 home runs.

The 37-year-old Pujols, who is riding a six-game hitting streak, highlighted the Angels' nine-run third inning on Tuesday with a three-run shot that gave him a team-leading 38 RBIs. Matt Kemp gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run homer in the top of the third before the floodgates opened in the bottom half. The blast ended a nine-game drought for Kemp, who has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests. Ender Inciarte has been held without a hit in only two of his last 17 games.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Jaime Garcia (2-3, 3.58 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jesse Chavez (4-6, 5.09)

Garcia ended his three-start winless streak Friday as he scattered four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings at San Francisco. The 30-year-old Mexican has allowed one earned run in 14 2/3 frames over his last two outings after yielding four in each of his previous two turns. Garcia won his only career start against the Angels last May, when he gave up two unearned runs and four hits in seven innings at Los Angeles.

Chavez was denied a third consecutive victory on Friday as he surrendered five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of a loss at Miami. The 33-year-old Californian has served up a total of five home runs in his last two outings after yielding the same amount over his previous five turns. Chavez has made four relief appearances against Atlanta in his career, allowing two unearned runs and two hits while striking out eight in 5 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels OF Eric Young Jr. is 3-for-9 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases in his first two games with the club.

2. Atlanta 2B Brandon Phillips missed the first two games of the series with a knee contusion and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles OF Cameron Maybin was held out of Tuesday's contest due to tightness in his side.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Angels 3