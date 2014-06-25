Preview: Braves at Astros

Collin McHugh has done his job to keep the Houston Astros in games, but the right-hander could use more support from his offense and defense. McHugh gets the start as the Astros host the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, after having posted a 2.10 ERA in his past six starts but managing only a 2-3 record -- including losses in his last two. The Braves turn to Alex Wood, who began the season in Atlanta’s rotation and moved to the bullpen before going to Triple-A to get stretched out as a starter.

Wood returns to the major-league rotation to replace Gavin Floyd, who fractured his elbow Thursday at Washington, and could use more support from his teammates like McHugh. Atlanta scored no runs in three of his seven starts and one run in two others. The Braves captured the series opener Tuesday 3-2, thanks to a bullpen that stranded five Houston runners in scoring position in the game’s final three innings.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (5-6, 3.43 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-5, 2.76)

Wood has 11 decisions in 18 appearances, going 3-1 as a reliever with a 4.70 ERA after posting a 2-5 mark with a 3.00 ERA as a starter. He earned a decision in his first eight outings (3-5, seven starts, one relief appearance). Wood made two starts for Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing one run on seven hits in 8 2/3 innings.

The 27-year-old McHugh is 0-2 in his past three starts but has pitched well, allowing six earned runs in 15 1/3 innings. He took a tough loss Thursday at Tampa Bay, allowing only two unearned runs on four hits with six strikeouts in six innings. McHugh gave up two runs in one inning of relief in his only career appearance against the Braves on Sept. 30, 2012 with the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta is 15-10 in one-run contests this season while the Astros are 9-14.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve stole his American League-leading 27th base in the opener and collected two hits, giving him a major-league best 105.

3. Houston DH Chris Carter snapped a 1-for-20 skid with two hits Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Astros 2