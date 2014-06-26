Preview: Braves at Astros

The Atlanta Braves attempt to complete a sweep when they visit the Houston Astros for the finale of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta eked out a 3-2 victory in Tuesday’s opener before posting a 4-0 triumph for its fourth win in six contests. Justin Upton homered and drove in three runs while Alex Wood scattered three hits over seven innings in his first start since May 7.

Houston’s losing streak reached four games despite a solid outing by Collin McHugh, who suffered his third straight defeat despite allowing only three runs and three hits while striking out nine in seven frames. Jose Altuve went 0-for-4, ending his seven-game hitting streak that featured five multi-hit performances. Altuve has a major league-leading 105 hits and had recorded at least one in 37 of his previous 41 contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Mike Minor (2-4, 4.20 ERA) vs. Astros RH Jarred Cosart (7-5, 3.78)

Minor saw his winless streak reach six starts on Friday despite a strong effort in which he allowed two runs and seven hits while recording a season-high 11 strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision at Washington. The 26-year-old has yielded fewer than four runs five times during the winless stretch and seven times in his last eight outings. Minor has posted a 3.75 ERA in two career starts against Houston but has not registered a decision.

Cosart extended his winning streak to three starts on Friday at Tampa Bay, scattering six hits over eight scoreless innings. The 24-year-old has not allowed more than three runs since April 18, a span of 11 outings. Cosart, who never has faced the Braves, is 3-2 with a 4.04 ERA in six home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RHP Anthony Bass (intercostal strain) could rejoin the team next week.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman hopes to remain one of three National League players to have started all of his team’s games this season as he left Wednesday’s contest after getting hit just above his right elbow by a pitch in the eighth inning.

3. Houston prospect Carlos Correa underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured fibula.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Braves 1