Preview: Braves at Astros

The Houston Astros own the most wins in the American League and will host the team tied for the fewest in the National League when they open a two-game interleague set against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The Astros are winners of six of their last eight while the Braves are losers of four straight and six of seven.

Houston (21-11) tied the best 32-game start in franchise history with a 5-3 win in the rubber match at the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, and manager A.J. Hinch believes his team's temperament is helping it win close games. "When you win a series, there's no complaints," Hinch told reporters. "All three games (against the Angels) were really good games. Our guys keep competing. We keep a pretty even keel. We have a fun group that knows how to win some close games." The Astros are where the rebuilding Braves (11-18) plan to be in a year or two when the talented young roster matures, but for now they are going through some growing pains. The pitching staff is one spot where Atlanta has some veteran support, and ageless wonder Bartolo Colon will take the mound on Tuesday opposite Houston righty Charlie Morton.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Bartolo Colon (1-3, 6.27 ERA) vs. Astros RH Charlie Morton (3-2, 3.97)

Colon was knocked around in his last two starts, allowing a total of 11 runs and 17 hits in nine innings against Milwaukee and the New York Mets. The hefty 43-year-old is looking for consistency after yielding four or more runs in four of his six starts and one run in each of the other two turns. Current members of Houston are batting a collective .308 against Colon, led by Jose Altuve's 7-for-17 and Carlos Beltran's 13-for-43 with four homers.

Morton is looking for his third straight win after posting a total of 20 strikeouts in 13 innings against Oakland and Texas. The 33-year-old scattered one run and five hits across six frames against the Rangers on Wednesday and owns 39 strikeouts in 34 total innings. Morton spent the first nine years of his career in the NL - beginning with Atlanta as a rookie in 2008 before moving on - and is 2-2 with a 3.96 ERA in five career starts against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves SS Dansby Swanson went 1-for-10 with five strikeouts in two games over the weekend and is batting .151.

2. Houston RHP Will Harris has issued one walk in 14 1/3 innings covering 13 appearances.

3. Atlanta RF Matt Kemp is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Braves 4