Preview: Braves at Astros

The Houston Astros continue to play solid baseball and look to register their eighth victory in 10 contests when they conclude their two-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon. Houston cruised to an easy 8-3 win in the opener to improve to 22-11 - the second-best record in the major leagues behind Baltimore (22-10).

Carlos Correa hit a three-run homer and Carlos Beltran added a solo shot during a five-run first inning Tuesday as the Astros raised their record to 13-6 at home. Josh Reddick launched his 100th career blast for Houston, which has scored eight or more runs in three of its last seven games. The Braves are in free-fall mode as they've been outscored 45-15 during their five-game losing streak. The hot-hitting Matt Kemp went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Atlanta on Tuesday and is 16-for-44 during his 10-game hitting streak.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Jaime Garcia (1-1, 3.99 ERA) vs. Astros RH Joe Musgrove (1-3, 5.40)

Garcia has allowed just two runs over six or more innings in each of his last three official starts. His most recent turn on Thursday was halted by rain in the fourth inning, meaning he could turn out to be a bit fresher because of the decreased workload. The 30-year-old Garcia is 3-6 with a 6.40 ERA in 11 career starts against the Astros and has struggled against Jose Altuve (9-for-19).

Musgrove has lost back-to-back starts and each of his last three decisions. The 24-year-old lasted a season-low four innings against Texas in his last outing as he gave up five runs - four earned - and five hits. Musgrove has posted a 3.04 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) at Minute Maid Park compared to a 6.75 ERA in seven major-league road starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston is averaging 6.2 runs over its last nine games.

2. Beltran also delivered his 544th career double on Tuesday, snapping a tie with Hall-of-Famer Tony Gwynn for sole possession of 32nd place on the all-time list.

3. Newly acquired INF-OF Danny Santana made his Atlanta debut and was hitless in four at-bats.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Braves 3