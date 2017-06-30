The Atlanta Braves had their consecutive series wins streak halted in San Diego but hope to begin another one when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Friday for the opener of their three-game set. Atlanta had won four straight series before dropping two of three to the Padres, including a 6-0 decision in Thursday's rubber match.

The Braves registered only four hits in the setback, with Ender Inciarte notching a double to run his hitting streak to 11 games. Oakland returns home from a 4-2 road trip that concluded with back-to-back losses at Houston. The Athletics also struggled to record hits Thursday, producing only five in a 6-1 setback. Oakland hopes to have Yonder Alonso back in the lineup as the 30-year-old Cuban, who is third on the team with a career-high 17 home runs, missed Thursday's loss after fouling a ball off his right knee a day earlier.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN South (Atlanta), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (5-5, 4.10 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-3, 4.45)

Foltynewicz extended his unbeaten streak to five starts last Friday, recording his second victory during the stretch after allowing one run and four hits in five innings against Milwaukee. The 25-year-old native of Illinois has given up fewer than three runs four times during his streak and six times over his last nine outings, going 5-1 over that span. Foltynewicz made his only career appearance against Oakland in relief, walking two batters and striking out another on Aug. 27, 2014 while with Houston.

Gray ended his five-start victory drought on Sunday at Chicago, as he limited the White Sox to two runs - one earned - and four hits over seven innings. The 27-year-old from Tennessee issued just one walk after handing out a total of seven free passes in his previous two turns. Gray lost his only career start against the Braves on Aug. 16, 2014, when he yielded four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 frames at Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 1B Matt Adams exited Thursday's game in the second inning with a contusion after fouling a ball off his left foot, on which X-rays were negative.

2. Oakland RF Matt Joyce is riding a seven-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 contests after recording one of the team's five hits on Thursday.

3. Atlanta began the separation process with RHP Bartolo Colon on Thursday, designating the 44-year-old for assignment after he posted a 2-8 record and 8.14 ERA in 13 starts. The team filled the roster spot by purchasing the contract of LHP Rex Brothers from Triple-A Gwinnett.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Braves 3