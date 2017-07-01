After losing two games at San Diego, the Atlanta Braves got back on track in a big way heading into Saturday’s middle contest of a three-game series at the Oakland A’s. Mike Foltynewicz took a no-hitter into the ninth inning as the Braves stifled Oakland’s offense in a 3-1 victory, the ninth victory in 13 games for Atlanta to pull the Braves within 8 ½ games of first-place Washington in the National League East.

The Braves made the most of their four hits in the opener, getting RBIs from Brandon Phillips, Matt Kemp and Dansby Swanson. Oakland broke up the no-hitter on Matt Olson’s ninth-inning homer, but finished June at 12-16. The A’s dropped to 32-28 when they hit at least one homer, and are 3-17 when they do not hit one. Second baseman Jed Lowrie extended his hitting streak to five games with a ninth-inning double.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH R.A. Dickey (6-5, 4.63 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Paul Blackburn (AAA: 5-6, 3.05)

Dickey looks to continue his strong work of late, after going 3-1 with a 4.02 ERA in five June starts – giving up one earned run or less in three outings. He held the Giants to three hits across seven shutout innings on June 19, and five days later gave up one run on five hits in seven innings to beat Milwaukee. Dickey has struck out 26 hitters across his past four starts, going 3-1 in that stretch.

Blackburn gets the call for his major-league debut after making 15 appearances (14 starts) for Triple-A Nashville this season. He struck out 56 hitters and walked 26 in 79 2/3 innings at Nashville, while posting a 1.19 WHIP and holding opponents to 7.8 hits per nine innings. Blackburn is filling in for Jharel Cotton, who was scratched due to thumb blister.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland has committed a major-league leading 71 errors, but has not recorded a miscue in five consecutive games.

2. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis has reached base in 48 of the past 55 games.

3. The A’s matched a season low with just two hits in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Athletics 4