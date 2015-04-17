Preview: Braves at Blue Jays

The Atlanta Braves embark on their first lengthy road trip of 2015 looking to snap a two-game losing streak and return to the solid offense that fueled their 6-1 start. The Braves open a nine-game road swing Friday at Toronto having scored only four runs in consecutive losses – all the scoring courtesy of solo home runs.

The Blue Jays lost three of four at home to Tampa Bay, and lost shortstop Jose Reyes to a left oblique injury after he grounded out in the first inning of Thursday’s 4-2 loss. Toronto needs the middle of its lineup to get going, as Jose Bautista (.152) and Edwin Encarnacion (.184) are a combined 1-for-25 in their past three games. Atlanta will send its top three pitchers – Julio Teheran, Alex Wood and Shelby Miller – to the mound for the series; the Braves are 5-1 in games started by the trio. But the first and second spots in the Atlanta lineup are struggling, hitting a combined .167.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), Sportsnet 1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (1-0, 6.97)

Teheran has been consistently good at the top of Atlanta’s rotation through two starts, allowing one run in six innings in victories over the Marlins and Mets. He gave up only two hits Saturday against New York but struggled with his control, walking four. Teheran has faced the Blue Jays once in his career, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision in 2012.

Hutchison looks to rebound after a rough outing Sunday at Baltimore, allowing a career worst-tying seven runs in 4 1/3 innings six days after limiting the Yankees to one run in six innings. He makes his first home start of the season, after going 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 13 games at home a year ago. Hutchison gave up five runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings to lose his lone career appearance against Atlanta in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto INF Ryan Goins, called up from Triple-A Buffalo earlier Thursday, replaced Reyes at shortstop.

2. The Braves have won seven of 10 meetings with Toronto since 2011.

3. Hutchison allowed 11 homers in 70 1/3 innings at home in 2014, but only 12 in 114 1/3 frames on the road.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Braves 1