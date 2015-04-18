Preview: Braves at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have lost four of their past five games, and even rediscovering their power stroke Friday could not keep them from snapping their recent skid. The Blue Jays host the Atlanta Braves on Saturday after clubbing five homers Friday – including a pair each from Josh Donaldson and Russell Martin – but the Braves prevailed late to take the series opener, 8-7.

Toronto’s power-laden lineup came into the series opener with nine homers in 10 games this season before the uprising, but fell to 0-5 in games decided by two runs or less. Atlanta belted two homers of its own, getting a go-ahead pinch-hit blast from Jonny Gomes and a Freddie Freeman shot during a three-run eighth. The Braves ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 4-0 away from home, driving in six runs with two outs. Nick Markakis finished with four hits and is 9-for-18 in his past five contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (0-1, 2.19)

Wood settled down after allowing two first-inning runs Sunday against the Mets, drawing a no-decision after striking out seven and surrendering three runs in 6 2/3 innings. Wood is 12-12 in 37 career starts with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. The 24-year-old pitched one inning of relief against Toronto as a rookie in 2013, giving up one hit.

Dickey has pitched well enough to win both his starts, instead drawing a no-decision April 8 against the Yankees before losing a 2-1 decision to Monday to Tampa Bay. The knuckleballer walked five in six innings against the Rays, but struck out six and allowed only two runs on three hits. Dickey is 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA in three career starts against the Braves, and is 13-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 35 career interleague contests.

1. The Blue Jays have slugged a major-league leading 143 homers in interleague play since 2010.

2. Atlanta P Jason Grilli improved to 5-for-5 in save opportunities with a perfect ninth Friday, lowering his ERA to 1.80.

3. Toronto SS Jose Reyes will not play in the series after suffering a small fracture in his left ribcage Thursday, manager John Gibbons told reporters Reyes may have to go on the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Blue Jays 2