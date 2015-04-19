Preview: Braves at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have managed to lose a game this weekend in which they hit five home runs, and win a contest in which they hit into five double plays. The Blue Jays host the Atlanta Braves in Sunday’s rubber game looking to build off Saturday’s 6-5 victory in 10 innings, capped by Josh Donaldson’s third homer of the series.

Toronto notched its first one-run victory of the season and just the third time in its past 15 one-run contests the Blue Jays have prevailed, hitting two homers Saturday after slugging five in Friday’s 8-7 defeat. Atlanta’s rebuilt offense has garnered plenty of attention, but the Braves lead the major leagues with 19 double plays – turning five Saturday – and have committed one error in 11 games, fewest in the majors. Atlanta’s Nick Markakis walked three times Saturday and is 5-for-6 with four walks in the series.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), SportsNet 1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (1-0, 0.90 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Daniel Norris (1-0, 4.22)

Miller has been outstanding in his first two outings with the Braves, allowing seven hits with five strikeouts in 10 innings. He earned the victory after allowing one run on three hits in five innings Monday against Miami, and is holding right-handed hitters to a .182 average through his first two starts. Miller pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout for St. Louis in his only career appearance against Toronto on June 7, 2014 at Rogers Centre.

Norris recorded his first major-league victory in his first start April 9 against the Yankees, and followed up with five innings of two-run, two-hit ball Tuesday against Tampa Bay. He has allowed three homers in 10 2/3 innings this season. Norris, the fourth-youngest player in the AL who turns 22 on April 25, has limited opponents to 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson is 11-for-21 with three homers and seven RBIs in his past five contests after starting the season 5-for-26.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has homered in each of the first two games of the series, and has four homers in his past seven games.

3. Toronto has recorded five runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against Atlanta’s bullpen after Braves relievers entered the series with a 2.06 ERA.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Blue Jays 2