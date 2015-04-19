Braves 5, Blue Jays 2

TORONTO -- Left fielder Jonny Gomes drove in four runs with a double and a sacrifice fly as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Sunday.

The Braves (8-4) won two of three in the interleague series while the Blue Jays (6-7) have lost five of the first seven games of a 10-game home stand.

Braves right-hander Shelby Miller (2-0) held the Blue Jays to two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings.

Right-hander Jason Grilli pitched the ninth inning and picked up his sixth save of the season.

Toronto left-hander Daniel Norris (1-1) allowed six hits, two walks and five runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings in his third start of the season and the fourth in his major league career.

Gomes drove in three runs with a double in the first inning, a ball that was straight at, over the head and off the glove of center fielder Dalton Pompey, who could have made the catch.

Gomes was a factor in the Braves’ win on Friday when he snapped a tie game with a pinch-hit home run.

The Braves had loaded the bases on a two-out single by right fielder Nick Markakis, a double by designated hitter Freddie Freeman and a walk by first baseman Chris Johnson.

In the bottom of the first, the Blue Jays lost second baseman Devon Travis with a bruised rib on his left side. X-rays were negative and he is listed as day-to-day. Infielder Steve Tolleson took over at second base for him.

The Braves scored two runs in the third, aided by Pompey’s throwing error on Johnson’s single that scored Freeman, who had walked with one out. Johnson went to third on the throw that overshot third base and came home on a sacrifice fly by Gomes.

Right-hander Marco Estrada replaced Norris and pitched 1 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays scored two runs in the sixth on a two-out double by catcher Russell Martin that scored Bautista, who had walked, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, who had singled.

Left-hander Andrew McKirahan retired the first two of the seventh before right-hander Cody Martin took over. Left-hander Jeff Francis provided three scoreless innings in relief for the Blue Jays.

NOTES: Toronto promoted LHP Jeff Francis from Triple-A Buffalo and returned LHP Colt Hynes to the Bisons on option. Francis was 1-0, 0.00 ERA in one start at Buffalo. Hynes was 0-0, 6.00 ERA in five relief outings with Toronto. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman made his first career start at designated hitter. ... Sunday’s game was the third of nine straight on the road for the Braves, who visit the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies for three-game series before returning home to play the Washington Nationals on April 27. ... After Monday’s off-day, the Braves will start RHP Trevor Cahill (0-1, 15.43 ERA) Tuesday against LHP Jonathon Niese (1-0, 1.59 ERA). ... The Blue Jays have Monday off and will start LHP Mark Buehrle (2-0, 3.75 ERA) Tuesday against RHP Bud Norris (0-1, 12.38 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.