Gomes’ pinch-homer propels Braves past Jays

TORONTO -- The Atlanta Braves have Jonny Gomes for a reason. He knows his role and is good at it.

He showed just how good on Friday night. The outfielder hit the 10th pinch-home run of his career, making him the leader among active players, to snap a 5-5 tie in eighth inning against Toronto left-hander Brett Cecil (0-1).

First baseman Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer against Cecil and the Braves held on for an 8-7 victory over the Blue Jays.

The Braves overcame the Blue Jays’ five-homer barrage that included two each by third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Russell Martin to win the opener of a three-game interleague series. Second baseman Devon Travis hit Toronto’s other home run.

Gomes’ home run made him 6-for-9 with two homers in his career against Cecil, who entered the game in the eighth.

“I can read,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It’s an opportunity. You’ve got this weapon sitting in the dugout, Jonny Gomes, who traditionally wears left-handed pitchers out. You get an opportunity to get the matchup that I want in that situation. We used it and we took advantage of it.”

Freeman said Gomes is active in the dugout, even when not playing.

“He’s always in your way because he’s never sitting down,” Freeman said. “He’s awesome, he’s always fired up. He’s always screaming in the dugout. ... In my opinion, it’s the hardest thing to do is come in and pinch hit. He came in and got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it. He stays ready.”

Gomes entered the game for center fielder Cameron Maybin to lead off the eighth and hit his second homer. Right fielder Nick Markakis singled with two outs and Freeman followed with his third homer of the season.

“I’ve pinch hit for the last couple of years,” Gomes said. “Get in there, get a pitch to drive. Pinch hitting, it’s tough to do. I’ve faced Cecil a few times, a lot of those guys over in the American League.”

Reliever Cody Martin (1-0) picked up the win and right-hander Jason Grilli pitched the ninth to post his fifth save of the season.

“It was just one of those nights,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “You know it’s going to be a slugfest. The ball was flying everywhere and they ended up getting that one more than we did. That’s frustrating because in the end you feel like you can win those games.”

The Blue Jays made it close in their eighth against right-hander Jim Johnson, who allowed Martin’s second homer of the game.

Center fielder Dalton Pompey and left fielder Kevin Pillar followed with singles and shortstop Ryan Goins sacrificed them to second and third. Pompey scored on a grounder to short by Travis that resulted in Pillar being caught in a rundown for the second out. Donaldson grounded out to end the inning.

Blue Jays starter Drew Hutchison could not hold a lead three times and departed after 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits, three walks and five runs (four earned).

“Obviously, you want to go deep in the game,” Hutchison said. “Our offense scored seven runs tonight. To not win that game is embarrassing to be honest.”

Braves starter Julio Teheran failed to hold a 5-4 lead in the fifth and was removed after giving up seven hits, including four home runs, two walks and five runs.

Travis led off the bottom of the first with his third home run of the season.

The Braves tied the score in the second on an unearned run. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons singled with one out and took third with two outs on an error by Goins on Maybin’s grounder. Eric Young Jr. singled to tie the score.

With one out in the second, the Blue Jays regained the lead on Martin’s first home run of the season.

The Braves tied it again on a single by catcher A.J. Pierzynski with one out in the third that scored Markakis, who had led off with a single and moved to second on a single by designated hitter Chris Johnson.

The Blue Jays took a 4-2 lead when Donaldson’s first homer of the season followed a single by Travis.

Hutchison was removed for right-hander Roberto Osuna with two outs in the fifth after Simmons tied the score with a two-run double. It scored Markakis, who led off with a single, and Johnson, who walked with one out. Second baseman Jace Peterson greeted Osuna with a triple to give Atlanta a 5-4 lead.

The lead did not last long. Donaldson hit his second homer of the game with one out in the home fifth.

NOTES: Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib) will rest until Tuesday before being re-evaluated to determine whether he can avoid the disabled list. He was injured on a swing in Baltimore on April 11. It does not affect his fielding or batting from the right side but hampers him hitting left-handed. An MRI revealed a crack in the rib and muscle strain on the lower left side. Reyes has been told that playing would not affect the rib but could worsen the strain. ... 2B Devon Travis, who was batting .371/.421/.657, took over the Blue Jays’ leadoff spot Friday against Atlanta. ... Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson was the designated hitter and batted fifth Friday. ... Braves LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 3.86 ERA) will start Saturday against Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey (0-1, 2.19).