Freeman powers Braves over Jays

TORONTO -- Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has a term he uses to describe his first baseman Freddie Freeman.

"I term it 'boring professionalism,'" Snitker said. "He just goes about it every day. He shows up and is really intense and into it and competitive and does everything that an ultimate pro does."

One of the things Freeman does is hit home runs. He hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning Tuesday afternoon to help the Braves defeat the Blue Jays 9-5. It was his 14th home run of the season.

He also had a single and was walked intentionally in the Braves' three-run ninth and Matt Kemp followed with a two-run double against Toronto closer Roberto Osuna to put the game out of reach. Kemp had four RBIs in the game.

"(Freeman) just prepares to play the games, doesn't get too high or too low," Snitker said. "He takes every at bat as an individual thing. It's just a great approach and a great outlook."

He had plenty of help beside Kemp's hot hitting.

Dansby Swanson led off the seventh inning with a go-ahead home run against reliever Danny Barnes.

The Braves won both games at the Rogers Centre, with the teams playing in Atlanta on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We've been swinging the bats well and the pitching is coming around," Freeman said. "We're all starting to play together finally."

Kevin Pillar homered for the Blue Jays, who rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 5.

Jose Ramirez (2-1), who was charged with a run in the sixth, picked up the win after allowing two hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Barnes (0-1) took the loss.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada allowed eight hits and five runs while striking out five in six innings.

"I just wasn't making any pitches," Estrada said. "I didn't have any fastball location, my changeups were up, the only decent pitch I was throwing was a curveball but I didn't throw too many of those. It's just weird because I couldn't get anything down, normally when I elevate it's on purpose, but today a lot of them were accidental and they were getting hit."

Atlanta starter Jaime Garcia allowed three hits, four walks and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out four.

Kemp hit a two-run single in the first inning. It scored Ender Inciarte, who led off with a bunt single, and Brandon Phillips, who doubled.

The Braves (18-22) took a 3-0 lead in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Jace Peterson. It scored Tyler Flowers, who had singled with one out.

Toronto (17-23) scored two runs on a double by Devon Travis in the bottom of the fourth. It scored Pillar, who led off with a double, and Justin Smoak, who walked with two outs.

Freeman hit his homer in the fifth after Brandon Phillips doubled and the Braves led 5-2.

Pillar hit his sixth homer of the season, a solo shot, with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Garcia was replaced by Ramirez after he walked Smoak with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Travis greeted the right-hander with a double to right-center that sent Smoak to third. Darwin Barney hit an RBI single to center and Ezequiel Carrera's grounder to second scored Travis with the tying run.

Estrada was replaced in the seventh by Barnes, who gave up a leadoff homer to Swanson, his third of the season, and Atlanta led 6-5.

"I felt like I hit it so well that you kind of don't even feel it," Swanson said. "You just catch it right on the sweet spot. It was good, especially at that point in the game where they had just come back."

Kendrys Morales led off the bottom of the eighth with a single against Arodys Vizcaino, and Darrell Ceciliani ran for him and took second on a wild pitch. Smoak, whose superb defensive play at first base ended the top of the eighth, walked.

Travis struck out after failing to get down the bunt and Barney lined into a double play.

"I wouldn't say I was surprised," Travis said when asked about being asked to bunt. "Guys at first and second no outs, down a run, eighth inning, I've got to do my job. I mean I try not to get caught up too much with what happened in the past, it's nice to walk up to the plate with two doubles, two hits or whatever the case may be. When you're told to do a job, especially bunting ... I've got to do my job."

The Braves got the two-run double from Kemp and an RBI single from Nick Markakis in the top of the ninth against Osuna, who replaced Joe Smith. Smith had walked Freeman intentionally after allowing two singles and inducing a double play grounder.

Jim Johnson pitched for Atlanta in the ninth, allowing a single.

NOTES: Toronto recalled OF Darrell Ceciliani from Triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday's game and returned RHP Leonel Campos to the Bisons. Campos was recalled from Buffalo on Monday when OF/INF Steve Pearce (right calf) was put on the disabled list. Campos pitched 2 1/3 innings Monday. ... OF Matt Kemp, who was 4-for-4 with a walk on Monday, hit a two-run single in the first inning Tuesday to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest active streak in the National League. ... Toronto RHP Joe Biagini (1-1, 2.28 ERA) will face Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.40 ERA) Wednesday as the four-game interleague series shifts to SunTrust Park.