Preview: Braves at Brewers

The Atlanta Braves are going after their second straight National League East title but had to deal with some big hits to the rotation during spring training. Julio Teheran will get the nod on Opening Day when the Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Atlanta lost Kris Medlen to an elbow injury and Brandon Beachy’s return from Tommy John surgery took another setback, leading the team to bring in veteran free agents Ervin Santana and Aaron Harang during camp.

Harang and Santana will cost the Braves a combined $15.1 million this season, but the added hit to the payroll will be worth it if the two help keep them ahead of the Washington Nationals in the NL East race. The Brewers finished 14 games under .500 last season but are hoping a full season from Ryan Braun and the addition of Matt Garza to the rotation can push the team back into the wild card race. Braun played in only 61 games last season due to injuries and a PED suspension and will shift over to right field this year to make room for Khris Davis in left.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (2013: 14-8, 3.20 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (2013: 12-10, 4.18)

Teheran spent several seasons near the top of prospect lists before finally breaking out in 2013 and was rewarded with a six-year, $32.4 million contract extension at the beginning of spring training. The Colombia native is unquestionably the team’s best healthy starter with left-hander Mike Minor (shoulder) and right-hander Gavin Floyd (elbow) also out of the rotation at the moment. Teheran made one start against Milwaukee last season and absorbed a loss despite surrendering only two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Gallardo’s path to stardom took a detour last season as the Mexico native lost more than a mile per hour off his fastball while seeing his strikeout rate decrease and ERA rise as a result. The 28-year-old will be making his fifth straight Opening Day start, however, and is hoping to get back to the consistent 200-strikeout, sub-.400 ERA hurler he was prior to 2013. Gallardo missed Atlanta last season and is 4-1 with a 2.01 ERA in seven career starts against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers SS Jean Segura (shoulder) was limited to DH at-bats in minor league camp during the week and may not be ready for the opener.

2. Atlanta released veteran RHP Freddy Garcia and will instead give RHP David Hale a shot in the rotation.

3. Milwaukee LHP Tom Gorzelanny (shoulder) will begin the season on the 15-day disabled list while Rule 5 pick LHP Wei-Chung Wang will make the roster.

PREDICTION: Braves 7, Brewers 3