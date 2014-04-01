Preview: Braves at Brewers

The Atlanta Braves spent a lot of money over the winter to lock up the core of their team for the future and are hoping for better returns in the second game of the season. The Braves look to even the series after being shut out on Opening Day as they visit the Milwaukee Brewers again on Tuesday. Atlanta managed only five hits - four singles - in the opener and needs the offense to cover some of the rough spots at the back of the rotation.

The Brewers are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2013 and star Ryan Braun, who was suspended for the final 65 games last season, is trying to put the past behind him with the help of an enthusiastic home crowd. “It was special,” Braun told reporters of the standing ovation he received from the home fans on Monday. “It was an emotional moment for me.” Braun singled and scored in the opener while Aramis Ramirez drove in the only two runs in Milwaukee’s 2-0 triumph.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (2013: 3-3, 3.13 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (2013: 11-10, 3.35)

Wood had a strong rookie campaign in 2013 but expected to be battling for the No. 5 spot or a relief role in camp before Atlanta endured injuries to Brandon Beachy, Kris Medlen and Mike Minor. Wood made 11 of his 31 appearances in 2013 as a starter and posted a 3-2 record with a 3.54 ERA in that role. The 23-year-old faced Milwaukee three times in relief last season and yielded a total of two hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Lohse joined the Brewers late in spring training in 2013 but proved to be the team’s most dependable starter. The veteran closed strong with a pair of complete games over his last three starts and was at his best at home with a 2.97 ERA in 16 outings. Lohse tossed a two-hit shutout against Atlanta on Sep. 25, striking out five without issuing a walk while needing only 89 pitches to carve through the lineup.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves SS Andrelton Simmons recorded a pair of hits in the opener.

2. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez got the first save opportunity and struck out a pair in the ninth inning.

3. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson and LF Justin Upton are a combined 4-for-30 against Lohse.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Brewers 4