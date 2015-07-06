Preview: Braves at Brewers

After recording the franchise’s second undefeated road trip of at least seven contests, the Milwaukee Brewers vie for their ninth straight victory when they host the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. The Brewers flexed their offensive muscle during the trek, erupting for 53 runs en route to sweeping a four-game series versus Philadelphia and three contests in Cincinnati.

The subject of trade rumors, Adam Lind homered for the second straight game in Sunday’s 6-1 victory over the Reds and also had a run-scoring single for his franchise tying-record ninth straight contest with an RBI. Gerardo Parra also remained hot by going deep for the second time in three outings in the series finale and is 11-for-22 with eight runs scored during his five-game hitting streak. Both players struggled as Milwaukee dropped three of four in Atlanta on May 21-24, with Parra going 2-for-14 and Lind 1-for-11 with four strikeouts. A.J. Pierzynski collected three hits on Sunday as the Braves saw their four-game winning streak end with a 4-0 setback in 10 innings to the Phillies.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SPSO (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (2-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (5-9, 6.24)

Wisler struggled with his control while making his third career start on Wednesday, allowing the first five walks of his career against just one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a victory over Washington. The 22-year-old rookie used a sharp slider and sinker en route to striking out six as he avenged a porous performance versus the Nationals on June 25. “The last time I was leaving balls up in the zone,” Wisler said. “(Wednesday), I finally got down in the zone. That’s what helped me a lot with a couple ground balls. ... My misses were not like up in the zone and over the plate.”

Lohse received some offensive support to help him overcome his second straight four-run outing and secure his second consecutive win on Wednesday. The 36-year-old had posted an 0-5 mark in his previous seven starts prior to his modest winning streak, with the latest victory coming after he permitted nine hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 9-5 triumph versus Philadelphia. Lohse needs to keep an eye on Cameron Maybin, who is 9-for-20 during his five-game hitting streak and 3-for-7 in his career against the right-hander.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez is 13-for-25 with 11 RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Atlanta LHP Manny Banuelos is expected to pitch Tuesday’s contest despite leaving his last start due to cramping and dehydration.

3. The Brewers last won nine in a row from April 4-13, 2014.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Brewers 2