Preview: Braves at Brewers

The upcoming All-Star break and Matt Garza’s tender right shoulder gives Tyler Cravy the chance to make his second major-league start Tuesday when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Atlanta Braves. Cravy moves into the rotation in place of Garza, who landed on the disabled list Monday with right shoulder tendinitis and will get almost three weeks off before making his next start.

Cravy’s mound opponent for the middle contest of the three-game series also makes his second big-league start. Atlanta’s Manny Banuelos, one of several prized arms secured during the Braves’ offseason roster purge, fired 5 2/3 scoreless innings Thursday against Washington. Atlanta catcher A.J. Pierzynski finished 4-for-5 Monday and is hitting .347 since June 20. The Brewers, whose eight-game winning streak ended in Monday’s 5-3 loss, finished with eight hits, snapping a streak of seven consecutive games with 10 or more.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Manny Banuelos (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Tyler Cravy (0-1, 2.00)

Banuelos, acquired from the Yankees over the winter, was outstanding in his debut until dehydration and cramps forced him from the game after hitting two batters in the sixth. He gave up two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. The 24-year-old, who made it to Triple-A with the Yankees before missing 2013 after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, went 6-2 at Triple-A Gwinnett with a 2.29 ERA before joining the Braves’ rotation.

Cravy impressed the Brewers in his major-league debut June 2, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings in a 1-0 loss at St. Louis. He gave up a run on three hits in two innings of relief Friday at Cincinnati in his only other appearance. Picked by the Brewers in the 17th round of the 2009 draft, the 25-year-old Cravy went 7-5 with a 3.79 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season after going 8-1 at Double-A Huntsville in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin is 11-for-24 through six games in July, raising his average to .297.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun’s 10-game hitting streak ended Monday; 3B Aramis Ramirez’s eight-game streak also was snapped, as was 1B Adam Lind’s run of nine consecutive games with a RBI.

3. The Braves have 32 hits in their past three games after averaging 7.2 in their previous eight contests.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Brewers 3