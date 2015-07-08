Preview: Braves at Brewers

The Atlanta Braves did not intend on A.J. Pierzynski serving as their primary catcher, but the veteran backstop has asserted himself as a key part of the Braves’ surprising success. Atlanta aims for a series sweep on Wednesday at the Milwaukee Brewers and Pierzynski comes into the finale with 10 hits in his past 13 at-bats.

The 18-year veteran was signed in the offseason to serve as a mentor to Christian Bethancourt, but Atlanta demoted Bethancourt to the minors and Pierzynski has provided offense – recording seven games with three or more hits – while guiding the Braves’ young pitching staff. Atlanta’s 4-3 victory Tuesday moved the Braves back to .500 and within four games of the National League East lead. The Brewers have dropped two in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Adam Lind collected two hits Tuesday and drove in a run on a solo homer, giving the first baseman at least one RBI in 10 of his past 11 games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (6-4, 4.60 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (4-7, 3.83)

Teheran did not allow an earned run for the second time in his past three starts when he limited the Phillies to a lone unearned run on seven hits in seven innings Friday. In between the two shutouts, including seven innings of one-hit ball against the Mets on June 21, Teheran allowed six runs on nine hits in a loss to Pittsburgh. Teheran, who beat Milwaukee on Atlanta on May 21, is 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA in nine road starts.

Fiers lost five of his first six decisions but has pitched well since mid-May, giving up two earned runs or less nine times in his past 11 starts. He shut out the Reds over seven innings Friday, surrendering three hits, and has allowed only three earned runs in his past 20 innings. Fiers, who allowed two runs on seven hits in a no-decision at Atlanta on May 23, is liming opponents to a .230 batting average since June 1.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee has scored in the first inning in eight of its past nine games.

2. Atlanta closer Jason Grilli recorded his 24th save Tuesday, and has pitched five perfect innings in July with nine strikeouts.

3. Brewers LF Khris Davis, who missed more than a month with a torn right knee meniscus, was activated from the disabled list and finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Braves 3