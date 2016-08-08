Preview: Braves at Brewers

The Atlanta Braves have struggled offensively all season, but hot streaks from Ender Inciarte and Erick Aybar have the team scoring runs in bunches entering the opener of a four-game series Monday at the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves are 8-4 in their past 12 games, averaging five runs and 10.3 hits while batting .300 as a team, as Inciarte (career-high tying 18 games) and Aybar (12 games) ride hitting streaks into the series opener.

Atlanta opened a 10-game road trip by taking two of three in St. Louis over the weekend and are 10-12 since the All-Star break. The Brewers have lost four of six since going 6-1 in their previous seven games, losing two of three this weekend at Arizona. Rookie center fielder Keon Broxton reached base nine times in the series and is hitting .387 with seven walks, three doubles, two homers and seven RBIs in his past 12 games. Milwaukee leads the majors in stolen bases (116), led by Jonathan Villar, who stole two bases Sunday and opens the week tied with Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton for the major-league lead (43).

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Rob Whalen (1-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (9-4, 3.57)

The 22-year-old Whalen showed plenty of nerves in the first inning of his major-league debut Wednesday, allowing four first-inning runs before settling down and shutting out Pittsburgh over his final four frames. He gave up four hits and walked four but struck out five and earned the win as the Braves rallied. Whalen went 7-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 21 starts between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.

Davies has impressed in his first full major-league season, posting a 1.19 WHIP while averaging 3.07 strikeouts for every walk issued. The 23-year-old is 4-0 in his past five starts with a 1.97 ERA and has surrendered more than two earned runs only once in his last 12 outings. He beat San Diego on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun has hits in 14 of 17 games since the All-Star break, batting .328 with five homers and 12 RBIs during that stretch.

2. Despite their recent upswing, the Braves are last in the majors in runs scored (395), homers (70) and RBIs (374).

3. Inciarte has hits in 24 of his past 25 games and is batting .380 during his 18-game hitting streak, tying a career high set in July 29-August 18, 2014.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Braves 2