Preview: Braves at Brewers

Matt Kemp is endearing himself to his new team with some spirited play of late. The 31-year-old looks to continue the warm feelings within the Atlanta Braves' dugout as the club vies for its fourth straight win and 10th in 14 outings in Tuesday's game versus the host Milwaukee Brewers.

Kemp had an RBI single in the fourth inning and scored the go-ahead run in the 12th of Monday's 4-3 victory over the Brewers. The veteran is 5-for-13 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored in his last three games and 7-for-14 with a homer and five RBIs in his career versus Tuesday starter Wily Peralta. Kemp isn't the only one swinging a hot bat as teammates Ender Inciarte and Erick Aybar are carrying respective 19- and 13-game hitting streaks into Tuesday's tilt. Veteran Ryan Braun is doing fine in his own right with hits in 15 of 18 games since the All-Star break for the Brewers, who have dropped four of their last five contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Tyrell Jenkins (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (4-7, 6.68)

Jenkins pitched six innings for the third time in four outings on Thursday but settled for a no-decision despite allowing one run on three hits versus Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old's lack of control reared its ugly head again as Jenkins issued four walks, marking the fourth straight game he has permitted as many. Jenkins has yielded just one earned run on seven hits in his last two trips to the mound (12 innings) after getting shredded for three homers and seven runs in a 7-2 shellacking at Colorado.

Peralta, who was Milwaukee's Opening Day starter, was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to receive yet another chance with scheduled starter Junior Guerra nursing an elbow injury. The 27-year-old Dominican struggled mightily by allowing 12 homers and 27 walks in his first 13 games with Milwaukee before recording a 6.31 ERA in 10 starts with the Sky Sox. Peralta improved to 2-1 in his career versus Atlanta after allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-2 victory on May 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 3B Hernan Perez had 13 hits and scored nine times in his last eight games.

2. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis is 7-for-13 with one homer, four RBIs and three runs scored in his last three contests.

3. Brewers C Martin Maldonado is 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Brewers 2