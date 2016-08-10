Preview: Braves at Brewers

While the Atlanta Braves' playoff aspirations have long been deflated, Erick Aybar has provided a breath of fresh air for the cellar-dwelling club. Aybar carries a 14-game hitting streak into Wednesday's third contest of a four-game series with the host Milwaukee Brewers.

Aybar collected two singles in Tuesday's 2-1 victory for Atlanta, which has won four in a row and six of seven overall. The 32-year-old Dominican traditionally has struggled versus the Brewers, going 8-for-36 in nine career encounters and 0-for-3 versus Wednesday starter Chase Anderson. Ryan Braun went deep on Tuesday for the fourth time in seven outings, during which he has recorded 11 RBIs. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Braun's performance has come during a 2-5 stretch as the club's primary challenge is fending off Cincinnati in the race for the basement of the National League Central.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Joel De La Cruz (0-4, 3.41 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (6-10, 5.01)

Control issues reared their ugly head for De La Cruz, who issued a career-high five walks to drive up his pitch count against St. Louis on Friday. Although the 27-year-old Dominican limited the damage, the one run he allowed on two hits proved to be the difference in a hard-luck 1-0 setback to the Cardinals. De La Cruz, who will be facing Milwaukee for the first time, will be making his fifth start and 12th appearance this season.

Anderson yielded a pair of solo homers over six innings to settle for a no-decision against his former team (Arizona) on Friday. The 28-year-old struggled with the home-run ball earlier in the season prior to surrendering just two in his previous six starts before Yasmany Tomas went deep on two occasions. While pitching for the Diamondbacks, Anderson handcuffed Atlanta in his lone encounter by allowing two runs and striking out eight over seven innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta OF Nick Markakis is 8-for-17 with one homer, five RBIs and three runs scored in his four-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis is hitless in 12 at-bats in his last four games and just 3-for-26 in his last eight.

3. Braves OF Matt Kemp is 6-for-17 with one homer, four RBIs and as many runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Brewers 2