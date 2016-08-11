Preview: Braves at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to earn a split of their four-game set against Atlanta when they host the Braves in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. After a 2-4 road trip to begin the month, Milwaukee opened the series with a pair of one-run losses before turning the tables and recording a 4-3 triumph on Wednesday.

Chris Carter highlighted a four-run third inning with a three-run homer and Ryan Braun drove in a run while recording a pair of hits to improve to 5-for-11 with a blast and two RBIs over the first three games of the set. Atlanta had won four in a row before Wednesday's setback, which dropped it to 4-2 on its 10-game road trip. Freddie Freeman had a superb night at the plate in the defeat, going 3-for-3 with a walk and a pair of solo shots to push him over the 20-homer plateau for the fourth time in his career and first since he belted a career high-tying 23 in 2013. It was the eighth career two-homer performance and second of the season for Freeman, who also went deep twice on May 20 at Philadelphia.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Roberto Hernandez (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (3-4, 5.03)

Hernandez was victorious in his season - and Braves' - debut on Saturday after allowing three runs and six hits in five innings at St. Louis. The 35-year-old Dominican had not appeared in the majors since last year, when he went 3-5 with a 4.36 ERA in 20 games (11 starts) with Houston. Hernandez has pitched well against Milwaukee in his career, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in four games (three starts).

Garza looks to win his third consecutive start after giving up five runs - three earned - and seven hits over 11 1/3 innings in victories over Pittsburgh and Arizona. Prior to a no-decision and the back-to-back wins, the 32-year-old Californian had surrendered four or more runs in five straight outings. Garza has yet to defeat Atlanta in his career, going 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA in six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers OF Domingo Santana (elbow) could return from his rehab assignment next week.

2. Atlanta RHP Joel De La Cruz suffered a right knee contusion on Wednesday and is day-to-day after X-rays were negative.

3. Braun has collected 12 RBIs in eight games this month.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Braves 2