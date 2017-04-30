Preview: Braves at Brewers

The Atlanta Braves have their offense clicking entering Sunday’s series finale at the Milwaukee Brewers, and look to extend their winning streak to five games while continuing to pound opposing pitchers. Matt Kemp belted three homers for the first time in his career Saturday - the first Atlanta player with three in a game since Mark Teixeira in 2008 - propelling the Braves to an 11-3 victory and pushing their totals to 36 runs and 55 hits during a four-game winning streak.

Atlanta recorded a season-high 20 hits Saturday, sparked by four from Tyler Flowers and three each from Kemp, Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis. Just as important, the Braves have kept Eric Thames in check as the Brewers’ slugging first baseman is just 1-for-7 with no homers in the series after going deep 11 times in his first 21 games. Milwaukee pitching has surrendered 6.4 runs per game in its past 11 contests, giving up five runs or more eight times. Jonathan Villar continues to break out of his early-season slump, going 2-for-3 to raise his average in the past nine games to .342.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 3.20 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (0-0, 2.25)

Foltynewicz continues lowering his ERA after giving up two runs over 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. The 25-year-old struck out a season-high nine in seven innings on April 23 at Philadelphia, surrendering one run on four hits with two walks in a game in which the Atlanta bullpen imploded after his exit. Foltynewicz, who allowed three runs on nine hits in 14 innings across his past two starts, is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in three games (two starts) against Milwaukee in his career.

Garza began the season on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain sustained in his final start of spring training, and the veteran made two minor-league appearances before his season debut Monday against Cincinnati. The 33-year-old allowed only one earned run (four in total) over four innings against the Reds, walking three and striking out four while throwing 93 pitches. Garza, who posted a 4.51 ERA in 19 starts with the Brewers last season, allowed two runs over six innings to win his only start against Atlanta in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw left Saturday’s game with a left hand contusion.

2. Atlanta 2B Brandon Phillips, who missed two contests with a left groin strain, went 1-for-4 Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

3. Milwaukee did not record a homer Saturday - just the fourth time the Brewers have not hit one in the season’s first 25 games.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Brewers 3