Braves 5, Brewers 2: Freddie Freeman homered twice and Alex Wood shook off a rough beginning as visiting Atlanta recorded its first victory.

Freeman finished 3-for-3 and Jason Heyward delivered a two-run homer in the fifth to snap a season-opening 13 2/3 innings scoreless streak for the Braves. Wood (1-0) allowed a long first-pitch homer to Carlos Gomez in the first, but scattered five hits over seven strong innings and Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Kyle Lohse (0-1) gave up three runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out eight for Milwaukee. Gomez scored twice and reached base three times from the leadoff spot, while Jonathan Lucroy collected two hits and Aramis Ramirez added two hits and an eighth-inning RBI.

Gomez deposited Wood’s first pitch deep over the wall in center, but Heyward answered with a two-out blast to right in the fifth to score Andrelton Simmons and give Atlanta a 2-1 advantage. Freeman posted the fifth multi-homer game of his career with a line drive down the right-field line that just stayed fair leading off the sixth and a solo shot to right off Zach Duke with two outs in the eighth.

Wood gave up a walk and a single after Gomez’s homer in the first but didn’t allow any more damage, facing two hitters over the minimum across his final five innings. Ramirez singled to left off David Carpenter in the eighth to score Gomez and bring the Brewers within 4-2, but Dan Uggla led off the Atlanta ninth with his second double of the night and later scored on Simmons’ sacrifice fly.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ramirez is 4-for-7 with three RBIs through two games. … Wood walked three and struck out five. … Atlanta OF Justin Upton struck out three times; his brother and teammate B.J. Upton fanned twice.