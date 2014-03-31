Braun gets standing ovation as Brewers blank Braves

MILWAUKEE -- There were plenty of interesting story lines Monday as the Milwaukee Brewers opened the season with a 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park.

Right-hander Yovani Gallardo threw six shutout innings and his Atlanta counterpart, right-hander Julio Teheran, made a strong showing, as well. There was a healthy third baseman Aramis Ramirez doing what he does best -- driving in runs -- and a surprising move, albeit temporary, at closer for the Brewers.

But when all was said and done, the 45,651 in attendance -- the sixth-largest crowd in the 14-year-old ballpark’s history -- really cared about was the man batting third.

Right fielder Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ lineup for the first time since July 21, 2013 -- two days before he accepted a season-ending 65-game suspension as part of baseball’s investigation of the Biogenesis clinic and use of performance-enhancing drugs.

It appears, for now, that all is forgiven in Milwaukee as the crowd gave Braun a lengthy standing ovation when he stepped into the batter’s box for the first time in the first inning.

“It was special,” Braun said. “It was an emotional moment for me. I kind of allowed the adrenaline and the emotion of the moment to take over and had a pretty horrendous at-bat. Swung at some pitches that I typically don’t swing at. But something that I‘m very thankful for and appreciative of.”

Braun flew out to left his first time up but went 1-for-4 on the day, dropping a broken-bat single into left and stealing his first base of the season in the third inning, setting the stage for Ramirez’s two-run double that gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

“It was special,” Ramirez said. “We all know what (Braun) went through last year, and that’s difficult for anybody. For the fans to do that, it was real special. It was nice to see.”

Ramirez was one of three Brewers with two hits on the day and both of them came against Teheran, who gave up seven hits and walked one while striking out a pair in his first Opening Day start.

“My pitches didn’t work like they usually work,” Teheran said. “I was trying to compete using what I had working. ... I was battling the whole game. I just had the one bad inning where I couldn’t get out of trouble.”

Making matters worse for Teheran, his offense couldn’t do much against Gallardo, who earned his first Opening Day victory in his franchise record fifth consecutive season-opening start.

Gallardo had struggled in his last exhibition outing, but quickly turned things around and retired 14 of 18 batters after allowing a leadoff single to Braves right-fielder Jason Heyward.

Gallardo scattered four hits and two walks over his six-inning effort and has improved to 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA in eight career appearances with the Braves.

“It was tough,” Gallardo said. “They have guys that hit for power and average. We had a good game plan and it was just a matter of going out there and executing pitches. I was able to get out of some jams whenever I had to.”

Braun also added another page to his section in the Brewers’ -- and MLB’s -- history book when he was called out after a replay challenge, the first at Miller Park.

Braun led off the sixth inning with a single, appearing to just beat out the throw from third baseman Chris Johnson.

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez challenged first base umpire Greg Gibson’s call and after a 58-second delay, the call was overturned -- the first reversal under baseball’s new replay system.

“I had a pretty good idea that I was out,” Braun said.

Atlanta’s bullpen gave the Braves a chance, allowing singles to Lucroy and Gennett over the final two innings but Atlanta managed just one hit against Milwaukee’s relievers and Francisco Rodriguez earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

NOTES: The Braves opened the season in Milwaukee for the first time since 1965, which marked the last season the franchise played in Milwaukee before moving to Atlanta. ... Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo’s third-inning strikeout of B.J. Upton gave him 1,082 for his career, moving him past Teddy Higuera for sole possession of second place on the Brewers’ all-time list. ... MLB commissioner and former Brewers owner Bud Selig was in attendance Monday, taking part in his final Opening Day. Selig has announced plans to retire at the end of the year.