Pierzynski guides Braves past Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Young, talented pitching prospects are the cornerstone of the Atlanta Braves’ rebuilding efforts, but Tuesday night, it was a seasoned veteran catcher who provided the fireworks.

A.J. Pierzynski’s three hits, including a solo home run in the second inning, paced the Braves’ offense in Atlanta’s 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Pierzynski, 38 and in his 18th major league season, has 10 hits in his past 13 at-bats, including 7-for-9 with two doubles and two RBIs in the first two games of the Milwaukee series.

“I‘m upset we’ve got to play a day game tomorrow,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’ve got to give him a day off. But he’s swinging about as hot a bat as you want to do it. But we’ve got to remember, he’s 38 years old.”

The catcher’s efforts helped make things easier for left-hander Manny Banuelos, who earned his first career victory by holding the Brewers to a run on five hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings.

It was the second career start for Banuelos, who was forced to leave his major league debut in the sixth inning last week when he was plagued by cramps and dehydration.

“I‘m pretty happy and it’s pretty exciting,” Banuelos said. “Getting my first ‘W’ was pretty fun.”

Banuelos gave up a first-inning home run to catcher Jonathan Lucroy but stranded runners at the corners and put up zeros the rest of the way. He gave way to the bullpen in the sixth after allowing a one-out double to center fielder Carlos Gomez and a walk to first baseman Adam Lind.

“I thought he did a nice job of mixing and matching,” Gonzalez said. “After the first inning, I thought he settled down really well.”

Milwaukee got a run in the seventh against the Atlanta relief corps but stranded runners at first and third when right-hander David Carpenter struck out right fielder Ryan Braun to end the inning.

Brewers first baseman Adam Lind made it a one-run game with a solo home run -- his team-leading 15th of the season -- in the eighth, but Braves right-hander Jason Grilli closed the door with a perfect ninth for his 24th save of the season.

“We’re not being shut down here,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whose team amassed 16 hits the past two games after collecting 99 in the previous seven. “We had some chances tonight. Some guys hit some balls good. It was a good ballgame tonight. Their guy pitched well ... and Tyler (Cravy) pitched well, too.”

Cravy, making his second career start for Milwaukee, was effective but nowhere near as dominant as he was in his major league debut last month at St. Louis, where he allowed just a run on four hits over seven innings.

He held the Braves to three runs in six innings Tuesday but gave up eight hits and a walk while striking out three.

“Tyler was good,” Counsell said. “He kept us in the game. He had some quick innings going and two outs, they put together some rallies. He did a nice job.”

Cravy got the start in place of right-hander Matt Garza, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to right shoulder tendinitis.

With an off day scheduled for Thursday and the All-Star break starting Monday, Cravy wasn’t sure where he stood going forward.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I‘m just along for the ride, really.”

NOTES: Atlanta optioned OF Joey Terdoslavich and recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett. Foltynewicz allowed a run on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday. ... The Brewers activated OF Khris Davis from the 15-day disabled list, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk against the Braves. However, manager Craig Counsell said Gerardo Parra would get “the bulk” of starts in left for the time being. Parra had six consecutive multi-hit games before striking out as a pinch hitter Tuesday. ... To make room for Davis on the Brewers’ roster, RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.